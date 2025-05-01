Skip to main content
Importance of Relationships quiz Flashcards

Importance of Relationships quiz
  • What are the four types of social support that make up social capital?
    The four types are emotional, instrumental, informational, and belonging support.
  • How do healthy social connections affect our immune system?
    Healthy social connections strengthen our immune system.
  • What is the health risk of social isolation compared to, according to the lesson?
    Social isolation is said to have the same health effects as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
  • What is emotional support in the context of social relationships?
    Emotional support involves love, care, and trust between individuals.
  • What does instrumental support refer to?
    Instrumental support is tangible help and services provided by others.
  • How can healthy relationships impact our lifespan?
    Healthy relationships can add years to our lifespan.
  • What is informational support?
    Informational support is advice and information shared within relationships.
  • What is belonging support?
    Belonging support involves shared activities with friends, family, or coworkers.
  • What is social capital?
    Social capital is the collective social support from all relationships in your social network.
  • How do poor social connections affect our health?
    Poor social connections can be detrimental to our health and deplete our energy.
  • Why is it important to foster healthy relationships?
    Fostering healthy relationships is crucial for emotional health and overall quality of life.
  • How can healthy relationships influence our choices?
    Healthy relationships can change our perspectives and affect the choices we make.
  • What happens to our 'life meter' when we have healthy social connections, according to the video analogy?
    Healthy social connections energize us, like filling up a life meter in a video game.
  • What effect do negative social environments have on our health?
    Negative social environments can have a negative impact on our overall health.
  • What is one benefit of surrounding ourselves with supportive individuals?
    Supportive individuals help reduce stress and improve well-being.
  • Can you have many people around you and still experience poor social connections?
    Yes, if you are not fostering healthy relationships, you can still have poor social connections.
  • What is one way healthy social connections help us manage stress?
    They provide emotional and practical support that helps reduce stress.
  • What is the overall impact of healthy social connections on quality of life?
    They enhance emotional health and overall quality of life.
  • What is a key message about relationships from the lesson?
    The key message is that fostering healthy relationships is essential for good health.
  • What are some examples of people who can be part of our social connections?
    Examples include family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors.