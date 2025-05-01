Importance of Relationships quiz Flashcards
Back
What are the four types of social support that make up social capital? The four types are emotional, instrumental, informational, and belonging support. How do healthy social connections affect our immune system? Healthy social connections strengthen our immune system. What is the health risk of social isolation compared to, according to the lesson? Social isolation is said to have the same health effects as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. What is emotional support in the context of social relationships? Emotional support involves love, care, and trust between individuals. What does instrumental support refer to? Instrumental support is tangible help and services provided by others. How can healthy relationships impact our lifespan? Healthy relationships can add years to our lifespan. What is informational support? Informational support is advice and information shared within relationships. What is belonging support? Belonging support involves shared activities with friends, family, or coworkers. What is social capital? Social capital is the collective social support from all relationships in your social network. How do poor social connections affect our health? Poor social connections can be detrimental to our health and deplete our energy. Why is it important to foster healthy relationships? Fostering healthy relationships is crucial for emotional health and overall quality of life. How can healthy relationships influence our choices? Healthy relationships can change our perspectives and affect the choices we make. What happens to our 'life meter' when we have healthy social connections, according to the video analogy? Healthy social connections energize us, like filling up a life meter in a video game. What effect do negative social environments have on our health? Negative social environments can have a negative impact on our overall health. What is one benefit of surrounding ourselves with supportive individuals? Supportive individuals help reduce stress and improve well-being. Can you have many people around you and still experience poor social connections? Yes, if you are not fostering healthy relationships, you can still have poor social connections. What is one way healthy social connections help us manage stress? They provide emotional and practical support that helps reduce stress. What is the overall impact of healthy social connections on quality of life? They enhance emotional health and overall quality of life. What is a key message about relationships from the lesson? The key message is that fostering healthy relationships is essential for good health. What are some examples of people who can be part of our social connections? Examples include family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors.
Importance of Relationships quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/20