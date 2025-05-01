Importance of Relationships quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the four types of social support that make up social capital? The four types are emotional, instrumental, informational, and belonging support.

How do healthy social connections affect our immune system? Healthy social connections strengthen our immune system.

What is the health risk of social isolation compared to, according to the lesson? Social isolation is said to have the same health effects as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

What is emotional support in the context of social relationships? Emotional support involves love, care, and trust between individuals.

What does instrumental support refer to? Instrumental support is tangible help and services provided by others.

How can healthy relationships impact our lifespan? Healthy relationships can add years to our lifespan.