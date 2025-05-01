Importance of Relationships quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which action contributes to social health? Fostering positive relationships with family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors contributes to social health by providing emotional, instrumental, informational, and belonging support.

Which trait is associated with good social health? Trust is a trait associated with good social health, as it helps foster healthy relationships and emotional support.

How can poor physical health affect your social health? Poor physical health can negatively impact social health by making it harder to maintain and foster healthy relationships, which may lead to isolation and detrimental effects on overall well-being.

What are the four types of social support provided by healthy relationships? The four types are emotional, instrumental, informational, and belonging support. These collectively contribute to social capital and overall well-being.

How do healthy social connections influence your immune system? Healthy social connections help strengthen your immune system. This can lead to better resistance to illness and improved overall health.

What is social capital in the context of personal health? Social capital refers to the network of relationships that provide various forms of social support. It is essential for emotional health and quality of life.