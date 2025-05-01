Intro to Diabetes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Diabetes Mellitus Group of diseases marked by insufficient or ineffective hormone regulation, resulting in elevated blood sugar beyond normal limits.

Insulin Hormone essential for maintaining healthy blood sugar by enabling cells to absorb and regulate glucose from the bloodstream.

Blood Glucose Sugar circulating in the bloodstream, whose concentration reflects metabolic health and is central to diabetes diagnosis.

Hyperglycemia Condition where blood sugar exceeds normal fasting levels, often indicating underlying metabolic dysfunction.

Prediabetes State with blood sugar above normal but below diabetic threshold, serving as a warning for potential disease progression.

Fasting Phase Period after eating when the body relies on stored energy, used to assess baseline blood sugar for diagnostic purposes.