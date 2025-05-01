Intro to Diabetes definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Diabetes definitions

Intro to Diabetes definitions
  • Diabetes Mellitus
    Group of diseases marked by insufficient or ineffective hormone regulation, resulting in elevated blood sugar beyond normal limits.
  • Insulin
    Hormone essential for maintaining healthy blood sugar by enabling cells to absorb and regulate glucose from the bloodstream.
  • Blood Glucose
    Sugar circulating in the bloodstream, whose concentration reflects metabolic health and is central to diabetes diagnosis.
  • Hyperglycemia
    Condition where blood sugar exceeds normal fasting levels, often indicating underlying metabolic dysfunction.
  • Prediabetes
    State with blood sugar above normal but below diabetic threshold, serving as a warning for potential disease progression.
  • Fasting Phase
    Period after eating when the body relies on stored energy, used to assess baseline blood sugar for diagnostic purposes.
  • Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
    Diagnostic procedure involving a sweet beverage and timed blood draws to evaluate the body's ability to manage sugar.
  • Fasting Plasma Glucose
    Blood test performed after a period without food, measuring baseline sugar to identify metabolic disorders.
  • Glycosylated Hemoglobin
    Long-term indicator of average blood sugar, reflecting metabolic control over several months.
  • HbA1c
    Laboratory value representing the percentage of sugar-bound hemoglobin, used to monitor chronic metabolic health.
  • Normal Range
    Blood sugar values between 70 and 100 mg/dL, indicating healthy metabolic function and effective hormone regulation.
  • Diagnosis
    Process involving specific blood tests to determine the presence or risk of metabolic diseases based on sugar levels.
  • Protocol
    Medical plan designed to manage or prevent progression of metabolic disorders by controlling blood sugar.