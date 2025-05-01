Intro to Diabetes definitions Flashcards
Diabetes Mellitus Group of diseases marked by insufficient or ineffective hormone regulation, resulting in elevated blood sugar beyond normal limits. Insulin Hormone essential for maintaining healthy blood sugar by enabling cells to absorb and regulate glucose from the bloodstream. Blood Glucose Sugar circulating in the bloodstream, whose concentration reflects metabolic health and is central to diabetes diagnosis. Hyperglycemia Condition where blood sugar exceeds normal fasting levels, often indicating underlying metabolic dysfunction. Prediabetes State with blood sugar above normal but below diabetic threshold, serving as a warning for potential disease progression. Fasting Phase Period after eating when the body relies on stored energy, used to assess baseline blood sugar for diagnostic purposes. Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Diagnostic procedure involving a sweet beverage and timed blood draws to evaluate the body's ability to manage sugar. Fasting Plasma Glucose Blood test performed after a period without food, measuring baseline sugar to identify metabolic disorders. Glycosylated Hemoglobin Long-term indicator of average blood sugar, reflecting metabolic control over several months. HbA1c Laboratory value representing the percentage of sugar-bound hemoglobin, used to monitor chronic metabolic health. Normal Range Blood sugar values between 70 and 100 mg/dL, indicating healthy metabolic function and effective hormone regulation. Diagnosis Process involving specific blood tests to determine the presence or risk of metabolic diseases based on sugar levels. Protocol Medical plan designed to manage or prevent progression of metabolic disorders by controlling blood sugar.
