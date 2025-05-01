Intro to Diabetes quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Diabetes quiz
  • What is diabetes mellitus?
    Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases characterized by insufficient insulin production or ineffective insulin use, leading to high blood glucose levels.
  • What hormone is primarily involved in regulating blood glucose levels?
    Insulin is the hormone responsible for regulating blood glucose levels.
  • What happens to blood glucose levels after eating in a person with normal insulin function?
    Blood glucose levels rise after eating but are regulated and decrease over time due to normal insulin function.
  • What is hyperglycemia?
    Hyperglycemia is a condition where blood glucose levels are higher than normal, typically above 100 mg/dL after fasting.
  • What is the normal fasting blood glucose range?
    Normal fasting blood glucose levels are between 70 and 100 mg/dL.
  • What blood glucose range indicates prediabetes?
    Prediabetes is indicated by fasting blood glucose levels between 101 and 125 mg/dL.
  • At what fasting blood glucose level is diabetes diagnosed?
    Diabetes is diagnosed when fasting blood glucose is greater than or equal to 126 mg/dL.
  • What can happen if prediabetes is not treated?
    If prediabetes is not treated, it can progress to diabetes.
  • What is the purpose of the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT)?
    The OGTT measures how well the body processes glucose after fasting and consuming a glucose-rich beverage.
  • How long must a person fast before taking the OGTT?
    A person must fast for 8 to 12 hours before taking the OGTT.
  • What is the fasting plasma glucose (FPG) test?
    The FPG test measures blood glucose after an 8 to 10 hour fast without consuming a glucose beverage.
  • What does the glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) test measure?
    The HbA1c test measures the average blood glucose level over the past two to three months.
  • Does the HbA1c test require fasting?
    No, the HbA1c test does not require fasting.
  • Why is insulin important for blood glucose regulation?
    Insulin helps lower blood glucose levels by allowing cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream.
  • What is a key characteristic of diabetes?
    A key characteristic of diabetes is hyperglycemia, or high blood glucose levels.
  • What is the main difference between prediabetes and diabetes?
    Prediabetes involves elevated blood glucose levels not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis, while diabetes involves even higher levels.
  • What is the main risk of having prediabetes?
    The main risk is that prediabetes can develop into diabetes if not managed.
  • What are the three main blood tests used to diagnose diabetes?
    The three main tests are the OGTT, FPG, and HbA1c tests.
  • What does a diagnosis of prediabetes usually lead to?
    A diagnosis of prediabetes usually leads to a treatment plan to prevent progression to diabetes.
  • What does the OGTT involve after fasting?
    After fasting, the OGTT involves drinking a glucose-rich beverage and measuring blood glucose two hours later.