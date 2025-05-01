Intro to Diabetes quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is diabetes mellitus? Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases characterized by insufficient insulin production or ineffective insulin use, leading to high blood glucose levels.

What hormone is primarily involved in regulating blood glucose levels? Insulin is the hormone responsible for regulating blood glucose levels.

What happens to blood glucose levels after eating in a person with normal insulin function? Blood glucose levels rise after eating but are regulated and decrease over time due to normal insulin function.

What is hyperglycemia? Hyperglycemia is a condition where blood glucose levels are higher than normal, typically above 100 mg/dL after fasting.

What is the normal fasting blood glucose range? Normal fasting blood glucose levels are between 70 and 100 mg/dL.

What blood glucose range indicates prediabetes? Prediabetes is indicated by fasting blood glucose levels between 101 and 125 mg/dL.