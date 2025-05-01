Intro to Diabetes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why is diabetes considered a disorder related to insulin? Diabetes is considered a disorder because it involves insufficient insulin production or the body's inability to effectively use insulin, which is a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels.

What are two common causes of vision loss related to diabetes? Glaucoma and complications from diabetes are two common causes of vision loss.

Genetically engineered human insulin is used to treat which disease? Genetically engineered human insulin is used to treat diabetes mellitus.

What are common symptoms of diabetes? Common symptoms of diabetes include high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia), frequent urination (polyuria), excessive thirst, and unexplained weight loss.

What are common signs of diabetes? Common signs of diabetes include elevated blood glucose levels, frequent urination, increased thirst, and fatigue.

Diabetes mellitus is a disorder of which body system? Diabetes mellitus is a disorder of the endocrine system.