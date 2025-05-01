Introduction to Determinants of Health definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Determinants of Health A collection of personal, social, economic, and environmental influences shaping overall well-being.

Physical Well-being A state reflecting optimal bodily function, not merely the absence of illness or disease.

Mental Well-being A condition marked by emotional stability and psychological health, contributing to overall wellness.

Social Well-being A measure of healthy relationships and social support within one's environment.

Health Equity A principle focused on fair access to health resources and opportunities for all individuals.

Health Disparities Differences in health outcomes and access to care among distinct population groups.