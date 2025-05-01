Introduction to Determinants of Health definitions Flashcards
Back
Determinants of Health A collection of personal, social, economic, and environmental influences shaping overall well-being. Physical Well-being A state reflecting optimal bodily function, not merely the absence of illness or disease. Mental Well-being A condition marked by emotional stability and psychological health, contributing to overall wellness. Social Well-being A measure of healthy relationships and social support within one's environment. Health Equity A principle focused on fair access to health resources and opportunities for all individuals. Health Disparities Differences in health outcomes and access to care among distinct population groups. Healthy People 2030 A national initiative expanding health frameworks to include economic and micro-environmental factors. Individual Behaviors Personal choices and actions that directly influence one's health status. Biology Inherited physical and genetic traits that set limits on health potential. Genetics Hereditary factors passed from parents, affecting susceptibility to certain health conditions. Social Factors Elements like family, community, and culture that impact health outcomes. Health Services Systems and resources providing medical care and support for maintaining wellness. Policy Making Governmental or organizational decisions shaping health opportunities and access. Economic Factors Financial conditions influencing ability to access health-promoting resources. Micro-environmental Factors Immediate surroundings, such as home or neighborhood, affecting daily health experiences.
Introduction to Determinants of Health definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15