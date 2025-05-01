Skip to main content
Introduction to Determinants of Health definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Determinants of Health definitions
  • Determinants of Health
    A collection of personal, social, economic, and environmental influences shaping overall well-being.
  • Physical Well-being
    A state reflecting optimal bodily function, not merely the absence of illness or disease.
  • Mental Well-being
    A condition marked by emotional stability and psychological health, contributing to overall wellness.
  • Social Well-being
    A measure of healthy relationships and social support within one's environment.
  • Health Equity
    A principle focused on fair access to health resources and opportunities for all individuals.
  • Health Disparities
    Differences in health outcomes and access to care among distinct population groups.
  • Healthy People 2030
    A national initiative expanding health frameworks to include economic and micro-environmental factors.
  • Individual Behaviors
    Personal choices and actions that directly influence one's health status.
  • Biology
    Inherited physical and genetic traits that set limits on health potential.
  • Genetics
    Hereditary factors passed from parents, affecting susceptibility to certain health conditions.
  • Social Factors
    Elements like family, community, and culture that impact health outcomes.
  • Health Services
    Systems and resources providing medical care and support for maintaining wellness.
  • Policy Making
    Governmental or organizational decisions shaping health opportunities and access.
  • Economic Factors
    Financial conditions influencing ability to access health-promoting resources.
  • Micro-environmental Factors
    Immediate surroundings, such as home or neighborhood, affecting daily health experiences.