Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Determinants of Health quiz Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Determinants of Health quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What are determinants of health?
    Determinants of health are personal, social, economic, and environmental factors that affect an individual's health.
  • How is health defined beyond the absence of disease?
    Health is defined as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not just the absence of disease.
  • Why is a holistic approach important in assessing health?
    A holistic approach considers all aspects of well-being, not just whether a person has a disease.
  • How do physical and social environments influence health?
    An individual's interaction with their physical and social environments affects their ability to get healthy and stay healthy.
  • What role do determinants of health play in maintaining health?
    Determinants of health dictate the interaction with environments and influence one's ability to maintain health.
  • What is the Healthy People 2030 initiative?
    Healthy People 2030 is a framework that expands on previous initiatives by integrating economic and micro-environmental factors into health determinants.
  • What were the main determinants listed in Healthy People 2020?
    Healthy People 2020 listed individual behaviors, biology and genetics, social factors, health services, and policy making as main determinants.
  • Which determinants of health can individuals control?
    Individuals can control factors like behaviors and lifestyle choices, but not biology and genetics.
  • How do biology and genetics limit health outcomes?
    Biology and genetics set certain limits on what individuals can do to improve their health.
  • What additional factors does Healthy People 2030 consider compared to 2020?
    Healthy People 2030 includes economic and micro-environmental factors, broadening the scope beyond previous frameworks.
  • How does the Healthy People 2030 initiative broaden the view of health?
    It considers health at city, state, and global levels, not just individual or neighborhood levels.
  • Why is it important to consider economic factors in health?
    Economic factors influence access to health services and the ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
  • What is meant by micro-environmental factors in health?
    Micro-environmental factors refer to influences beyond the home, such as neighborhood, city, and broader environments.
  • How are individual health outcomes a collective result?
    Individual health is a collective outcome of various determinants, including personal, social, economic, and environmental factors.
  • What is the significance of interconnectedness in health determinants?
    Interconnectedness means that individual health is influenced by factors not just locally but also globally.
  • How do health initiatives impact overall well-being?
    Health initiatives can influence well-being by addressing multiple determinants of health.
  • Why is understanding determinants of health crucial for health equity?
    Understanding determinants helps promote health equity and address health disparities.
  • What is the relationship between determinants of health and access to health services?
    Determinants of health dictate access to health services and the ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
  • How does policy making influence health?
    Policy making is a determinant that can shape health outcomes through laws and regulations.
  • What does a broader approach to health determinants involve?
    A broader approach involves considering economic, environmental, and global factors in addition to individual and local influences.