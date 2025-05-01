Introduction to Determinants of Health quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are determinants of health? Determinants of health are personal, social, economic, and environmental factors that affect an individual's health.

How is health defined beyond the absence of disease? Health is defined as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not just the absence of disease.

Why is a holistic approach important in assessing health? A holistic approach considers all aspects of well-being, not just whether a person has a disease.

How do physical and social environments influence health? An individual's interaction with their physical and social environments affects their ability to get healthy and stay healthy.

What role do determinants of health play in maintaining health? Determinants of health dictate the interaction with environments and influence one's ability to maintain health.

What is the Healthy People 2030 initiative? Healthy People 2030 is a framework that expands on previous initiatives by integrating economic and micro-environmental factors into health determinants.