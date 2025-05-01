Introduction to Determinants of Health quiz Flashcards
What are determinants of health? Determinants of health are personal, social, economic, and environmental factors that affect an individual's health. How is health defined beyond the absence of disease? Health is defined as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not just the absence of disease. Why is a holistic approach important in assessing health? A holistic approach considers all aspects of well-being, not just whether a person has a disease. How do physical and social environments influence health? An individual's interaction with their physical and social environments affects their ability to get healthy and stay healthy. What role do determinants of health play in maintaining health? Determinants of health dictate the interaction with environments and influence one's ability to maintain health. What is the Healthy People 2030 initiative? Healthy People 2030 is a framework that expands on previous initiatives by integrating economic and micro-environmental factors into health determinants. What were the main determinants listed in Healthy People 2020? Healthy People 2020 listed individual behaviors, biology and genetics, social factors, health services, and policy making as main determinants. Which determinants of health can individuals control? Individuals can control factors like behaviors and lifestyle choices, but not biology and genetics. How do biology and genetics limit health outcomes? Biology and genetics set certain limits on what individuals can do to improve their health. What additional factors does Healthy People 2030 consider compared to 2020? Healthy People 2030 includes economic and micro-environmental factors, broadening the scope beyond previous frameworks. How does the Healthy People 2030 initiative broaden the view of health? It considers health at city, state, and global levels, not just individual or neighborhood levels. Why is it important to consider economic factors in health? Economic factors influence access to health services and the ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle. What is meant by micro-environmental factors in health? Micro-environmental factors refer to influences beyond the home, such as neighborhood, city, and broader environments. How are individual health outcomes a collective result? Individual health is a collective outcome of various determinants, including personal, social, economic, and environmental factors. What is the significance of interconnectedness in health determinants? Interconnectedness means that individual health is influenced by factors not just locally but also globally. How do health initiatives impact overall well-being? Health initiatives can influence well-being by addressing multiple determinants of health. Why is understanding determinants of health crucial for health equity? Understanding determinants helps promote health equity and address health disparities. What is the relationship between determinants of health and access to health services? Determinants of health dictate access to health services and the ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle. How does policy making influence health? Policy making is a determinant that can shape health outcomes through laws and regulations. What does a broader approach to health determinants involve? A broader approach involves considering economic, environmental, and global factors in addition to individual and local influences.
