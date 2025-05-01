Introduction to Determinants of Health quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are cancer and diabetes examples of in relation to determinants of health? Cancer and diabetes are examples of common hereditary diseases, which are influenced by biological and genetic determinants of health.

Water, food, and sleep are examples of which type of health determinants? Water, food, and sleep are examples of basic needs that fall under personal and environmental determinants of health.

List two types of chemical hazards that can affect human health. Two types of chemical hazards that can affect human health are environmental pollutants and toxic substances.

What is an example of a health hazard? An example of a health hazard is exposure to toxic chemicals in the environment.

Which factors determine your mental health according to the determinants of health framework? Mental health is determined by personal, social, economic, and environmental factors, including individual behaviors, biology and genetics, social interactions, access to health services, and policy making.

How do social and economic factors influence an individual's health? Social and economic factors influence an individual's health by affecting access to health services, opportunities for healthy behaviors, and overall well-being.