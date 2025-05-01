Introduction to Determinants of Health quiz #1 Flashcards
What are cancer and diabetes examples of in relation to determinants of health? Cancer and diabetes are examples of common hereditary diseases, which are influenced by biological and genetic determinants of health. Water, food, and sleep are examples of which type of health determinants? Water, food, and sleep are examples of basic needs that fall under personal and environmental determinants of health. List two types of chemical hazards that can affect human health. Two types of chemical hazards that can affect human health are environmental pollutants and toxic substances. What is an example of a health hazard? An example of a health hazard is exposure to toxic chemicals in the environment. Which factors determine your mental health according to the determinants of health framework? Mental health is determined by personal, social, economic, and environmental factors, including individual behaviors, biology and genetics, social interactions, access to health services, and policy making. How do social and economic factors influence an individual's health? Social and economic factors influence an individual's health by affecting access to health services, opportunities for healthy behaviors, and overall well-being. Why is it important to consider both micro-environmental and economic factors in understanding health determinants? It is important to consider both micro-environmental and economic factors because they broaden the understanding of health influences beyond individual and local levels, highlighting the interconnectedness of health outcomes at city, state, and global scales. How does the Healthy People 2030 initiative differ from the Healthy People 2020 initiative regarding determinants of health? Healthy People 2030 expands on the 2020 framework by including economic and micro-environmental factors. This broader approach considers influences at city, state, and global levels, not just individual or local ones. Why is it important to take a holistic approach when assessing an individual's health? A holistic approach recognizes that health is more than just the absence of disease and includes physical, mental, and social well-being. This perspective ensures all aspects of a person's life and environment are considered in promoting health. What role do policy-making and health initiatives play in influencing determinants of health? Policy-making and health initiatives can shape access to resources, services, and environments that support or hinder health. They influence both individual behaviors and broader societal factors affecting well-being.
