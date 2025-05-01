Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Dietary Reference Intakes Scientifically developed values guiding essential nutrient intake to prevent deficiencies and chronic diseases.

Nutritional Deficiency State resulting from insufficient intake of essential nutrients, increasing risk for health problems.

Chronic Disease Long-term health condition often linked to poor nutrition or imbalanced nutrient intake.

Estimated Average Requirement Average daily nutrient amount needed by half of a specific population group.

Recommended Dietary Allowance Daily nutrient level sufficient for nearly all healthy individuals in a group.

Adequate Intake Estimated nutrient amount considered sufficient for healthy people when evidence is lacking for a precise value.