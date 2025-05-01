Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes definitions Flashcards
Dietary Reference Intakes Scientifically developed values guiding essential nutrient intake to prevent deficiencies and chronic diseases. Nutritional Deficiency State resulting from insufficient intake of essential nutrients, increasing risk for health problems. Chronic Disease Long-term health condition often linked to poor nutrition or imbalanced nutrient intake. Estimated Average Requirement Average daily nutrient amount needed by half of a specific population group. Recommended Dietary Allowance Daily nutrient level sufficient for nearly all healthy individuals in a group. Adequate Intake Estimated nutrient amount considered sufficient for healthy people when evidence is lacking for a precise value. Tolerable Upper Intake Level Maximum daily nutrient amount unlikely to cause adverse health effects or toxicity. Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range Range of macronutrient intake associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases. Essential Nutrient Substance required for normal body function that must be obtained from the diet. Toxicity Condition resulting from excessive intake of nutrients, leading to harmful effects. Sufficient Nutrition Optimal intake level of nutrients supporting health without deficiency or excess. Reference Value Scientifically established guideline for nutrient intake used to assess dietary adequacy. Macronutrient Nutrient category including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, required in large amounts. Body Weight Measurement used to determine appropriate nutrient intake levels for individuals. Optimal Nutrition Balanced intake of nutrients promoting health and preventing disease.
Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes definitions
