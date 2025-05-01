Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes definitions

Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes definitions
  • Dietary Reference Intakes
    Scientifically developed values guiding essential nutrient intake to prevent deficiencies and chronic diseases.
  • Nutritional Deficiency
    State resulting from insufficient intake of essential nutrients, increasing risk for health problems.
  • Chronic Disease
    Long-term health condition often linked to poor nutrition or imbalanced nutrient intake.
  • Estimated Average Requirement
    Average daily nutrient amount needed by half of a specific population group.
  • Recommended Dietary Allowance
    Daily nutrient level sufficient for nearly all healthy individuals in a group.
  • Adequate Intake
    Estimated nutrient amount considered sufficient for healthy people when evidence is lacking for a precise value.
  • Tolerable Upper Intake Level
    Maximum daily nutrient amount unlikely to cause adverse health effects or toxicity.
  • Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range
    Range of macronutrient intake associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases.
  • Essential Nutrient
    Substance required for normal body function that must be obtained from the diet.
  • Toxicity
    Condition resulting from excessive intake of nutrients, leading to harmful effects.
  • Sufficient Nutrition
    Optimal intake level of nutrients supporting health without deficiency or excess.
  • Reference Value
    Scientifically established guideline for nutrient intake used to assess dietary adequacy.
  • Macronutrient
    Nutrient category including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, required in large amounts.
  • Body Weight
    Measurement used to determine appropriate nutrient intake levels for individuals.
  • Optimal Nutrition
    Balanced intake of nutrients promoting health and preventing disease.