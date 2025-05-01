Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes quiz Flashcards
What does DRI stand for in nutrition? DRI stands for Dietary Reference Intakes, which are scientifically developed reference values for essential nutrients. What is the main purpose of DRIs? DRIs help prevent nutritional deficiencies and certain types of chronic diseases by recommending intake levels of essential nutrients. What does EAR represent in DRIs? EAR stands for Estimated Average Requirement, the average daily intake required by about 50% of individuals. For whom is the EAR designed? EAR is designed for half of the healthy individuals in a specific age and gender group. What does RDA stand for? RDA stands for Recommended Dietary Allowance, which is the average daily intake sufficient for 97-98% of healthy individuals. How is RDA different from EAR? RDA covers the needs of nearly all (97-98%) healthy individuals, while EAR meets the needs of only half. What is Adequate Intake (AI)? AI is the average amount of a nutrient estimated to be sufficient for healthy people when there is not enough evidence to establish an RDA. When is AI used instead of RDA? AI is used when there is insufficient scientific evidence to determine an RDA for a nutrient. What does UL stand for in DRIs? UL stands for Tolerable Upper Intake Level, the maximum daily intake of a nutrient without risk of toxicity. Why is it important not to exceed the UL for nutrients? Exceeding the UL can lead to toxicity and health problems due to excess nutrients accumulating in the body. What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR)? AMDR is the recommended range of intake for macronutrients associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases. What is the AMDR for dietary fats? The AMDR for dietary fats is 20-35% of daily calories. What can happen if you consume macronutrients outside the AMDR? Consuming outside the AMDR can increase the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease. Why is it important to stay within the 'green zone' of nutrient intake? The 'green zone' represents sufficient nutrition, avoiding both deficiency and toxicity for optimal health. What happens if you consume too little of an essential nutrient? Consuming too little leads to nutritional deficiencies and related health problems. What happens if you consume too much of an essential nutrient? Consuming too much can result in toxicity, as excess nutrients may accumulate in tissues like the liver or fat. How do DRIs help maintain optimal nutrition? DRIs provide reference values to guide intake, helping individuals avoid both deficiencies and excesses. What is an example of an EAR for protein? An example is 0.66 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for males aged 19-30 years. What is an example of an RDA for calcium? An example is 1,000 milligrams of calcium per day for adult females. What is an example of a UL for calcium? An example is 3,000 milligrams of calcium per day for adult females; exceeding this can be toxic.
