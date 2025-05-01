Skip to main content
Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes quiz
  • What does DRI stand for in nutrition?
    DRI stands for Dietary Reference Intakes, which are scientifically developed reference values for essential nutrients.
  • What is the main purpose of DRIs?
    DRIs help prevent nutritional deficiencies and certain types of chronic diseases by recommending intake levels of essential nutrients.
  • What does EAR represent in DRIs?
    EAR stands for Estimated Average Requirement, the average daily intake required by about 50% of individuals.
  • For whom is the EAR designed?
    EAR is designed for half of the healthy individuals in a specific age and gender group.
  • What does RDA stand for?
    RDA stands for Recommended Dietary Allowance, which is the average daily intake sufficient for 97-98% of healthy individuals.
  • How is RDA different from EAR?
    RDA covers the needs of nearly all (97-98%) healthy individuals, while EAR meets the needs of only half.
  • What is Adequate Intake (AI)?
    AI is the average amount of a nutrient estimated to be sufficient for healthy people when there is not enough evidence to establish an RDA.
  • When is AI used instead of RDA?
    AI is used when there is insufficient scientific evidence to determine an RDA for a nutrient.
  • What does UL stand for in DRIs?
    UL stands for Tolerable Upper Intake Level, the maximum daily intake of a nutrient without risk of toxicity.
  • Why is it important not to exceed the UL for nutrients?
    Exceeding the UL can lead to toxicity and health problems due to excess nutrients accumulating in the body.
  • What is the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR)?
    AMDR is the recommended range of intake for macronutrients associated with reduced risk of chronic diseases.
  • What is the AMDR for dietary fats?
    The AMDR for dietary fats is 20-35% of daily calories.
  • What can happen if you consume macronutrients outside the AMDR?
    Consuming outside the AMDR can increase the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease.
  • Why is it important to stay within the 'green zone' of nutrient intake?
    The 'green zone' represents sufficient nutrition, avoiding both deficiency and toxicity for optimal health.
  • What happens if you consume too little of an essential nutrient?
    Consuming too little leads to nutritional deficiencies and related health problems.
  • What happens if you consume too much of an essential nutrient?
    Consuming too much can result in toxicity, as excess nutrients may accumulate in tissues like the liver or fat.
  • How do DRIs help maintain optimal nutrition?
    DRIs provide reference values to guide intake, helping individuals avoid both deficiencies and excesses.
  • What is an example of an EAR for protein?
    An example is 0.66 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for males aged 19-30 years.
  • What is an example of an RDA for calcium?
    An example is 1,000 milligrams of calcium per day for adult females.
  • What is an example of a UL for calcium?
    An example is 3,000 milligrams of calcium per day for adult females; exceeding this can be toxic.