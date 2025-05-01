Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What does DRI stand for in nutrition? DRI stands for Dietary Reference Intakes, which are scientifically developed reference values for essential nutrients.

What is the main purpose of DRIs? DRIs help prevent nutritional deficiencies and certain types of chronic diseases by recommending intake levels of essential nutrients.

What does EAR represent in DRIs? EAR stands for Estimated Average Requirement, the average daily intake required by about 50% of individuals.

For whom is the EAR designed? EAR is designed for half of the healthy individuals in a specific age and gender group.

What does RDA stand for? RDA stands for Recommended Dietary Allowance, which is the average daily intake sufficient for 97-98% of healthy individuals.

How is RDA different from EAR? RDA covers the needs of nearly all (97-98%) healthy individuals, while EAR meets the needs of only half.