Managing Stress definitions Flashcards

Mindfulness State of present awareness focused on thoughts, emotions, and surroundings to identify stress triggers and improve coping strategies.

Support System Network of meaningful relationships that provides emotional support and helps buffer the effects of stress.

Self Compassion Attitude of kindness and understanding toward oneself, aiding in preparation to cope with stress.

Positive Self Talk Internal dialogue that encourages constructive thinking and enhances resilience against stress.

Assertive Communication Expression of emotions using “I” statements, promoting healthy management of anger and stress.

Healthy Lifestyle Combination of exercise, balanced nutrition, and adequate sleep that boosts mood and energy, reducing stress.