Managing Stress definitions Flashcards
Mindfulness State of present awareness focused on thoughts, emotions, and surroundings to identify stress triggers and improve coping strategies. Support System Network of meaningful relationships that provides emotional support and helps buffer the effects of stress. Self Compassion Attitude of kindness and understanding toward oneself, aiding in preparation to cope with stress. Positive Self Talk Internal dialogue that encourages constructive thinking and enhances resilience against stress. Assertive Communication Expression of emotions using “I” statements, promoting healthy management of anger and stress. Healthy Lifestyle Combination of exercise, balanced nutrition, and adequate sleep that boosts mood and energy, reducing stress. Endorphins Natural chemicals released during physical activity that elevate mood and energy, helping to alleviate stress. Complex Carbohydrates Nutrient-rich foods that provide sustained energy and contribute to improved mood and stress management. Lean Proteins Sources of nutrition that support energy levels and overall well-being, aiding in stress reduction. Time Management Practice of scheduling and prioritizing tasks to cope with daily stressors and create space for self care. Meditation Relaxation technique involving focused attention and deep breathing to lower stress and promote calmness. Yoga Physical and mental practice combining movement and mindfulness to enhance relaxation and reduce stress. Biofeedback Use of devices to monitor physiological functions, enabling adjustments that help regulate stress responses. Sleep Restorative process that refreshes mind and body, improving ability to handle multiple stressors. Self Esteem Sense of self-worth that can be influenced by lifestyle choices and impacts resilience to stress.
