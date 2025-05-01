Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Managing Stress definitions Flashcards

Back
Managing Stress definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Mindfulness
    State of present awareness focused on thoughts, emotions, and surroundings to identify stress triggers and improve coping strategies.
  • Support System
    Network of meaningful relationships that provides emotional support and helps buffer the effects of stress.
  • Self Compassion
    Attitude of kindness and understanding toward oneself, aiding in preparation to cope with stress.
  • Positive Self Talk
    Internal dialogue that encourages constructive thinking and enhances resilience against stress.
  • Assertive Communication
    Expression of emotions using “I” statements, promoting healthy management of anger and stress.
  • Healthy Lifestyle
    Combination of exercise, balanced nutrition, and adequate sleep that boosts mood and energy, reducing stress.
  • Endorphins
    Natural chemicals released during physical activity that elevate mood and energy, helping to alleviate stress.
  • Complex Carbohydrates
    Nutrient-rich foods that provide sustained energy and contribute to improved mood and stress management.
  • Lean Proteins
    Sources of nutrition that support energy levels and overall well-being, aiding in stress reduction.
  • Time Management
    Practice of scheduling and prioritizing tasks to cope with daily stressors and create space for self care.
  • Meditation
    Relaxation technique involving focused attention and deep breathing to lower stress and promote calmness.
  • Yoga
    Physical and mental practice combining movement and mindfulness to enhance relaxation and reduce stress.
  • Biofeedback
    Use of devices to monitor physiological functions, enabling adjustments that help regulate stress responses.
  • Sleep
    Restorative process that refreshes mind and body, improving ability to handle multiple stressors.
  • Self Esteem
    Sense of self-worth that can be influenced by lifestyle choices and impacts resilience to stress.