Managing Stress quiz Flashcards

What is mindfulness in the context of stress management? Mindfulness is being present and aware by focusing on your thoughts, emotions, and surroundings to better understand and manage stressors.

How can journaling help with stress management? Journaling allows you to assess and identify your stressors, which helps you understand what triggers your stress.

Why is self-compassion important in managing stress? Practicing self-compassion and positive self-talk prepares you to better cope with stress and improves your overall well-being.

What is the recommended way to express anger when stressed? Express anger assertively using 'I' statements rather than aggressive or suppressive methods, which is healthier for stress management.

What can happen if you suppress anger or stress? Suppressing anger or stress can impact you internally and may eventually lead to an emotional outburst.

Why is a support system important for managing stress? A support system provides emotional support and helps buffer the effects of stress through shared experiences and meaningful relationships.