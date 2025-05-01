Managing Stress quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

In general, coping with stress includes what types of strategies? Coping with stress generally includes mindfulness, healthy lifestyle choices (such as exercise, balanced nutrition, and adequate sleep), time management, relaxation techniques, and building a supportive social network.

What is an effective strategy for managing stress? Effective stress management strategies include practicing mindfulness, engaging in regular physical exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, using relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga, and seeking support from others.

Coping with stress by eating is a characteristic of what type of stress response? Coping with stress by eating is considered an unhealthy or maladaptive stress response.

Is procrastination usually a cause of stress and anxiety? Yes, procrastination is usually a cause of stress and anxiety because delaying tasks can increase pressure and worry.

What are some ways to avoid emotional stress while driving? Ways to avoid emotional stress while driving include practicing mindfulness, staying calm, managing anger assertively, and avoiding aggressive or impulsive reactions.

What is a cognitive technique for managing stress? A cognitive technique for managing stress is practicing mindfulness, which involves being present and aware of your thoughts, emotions, and surroundings.