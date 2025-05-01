Managing Stress quiz #1 Flashcards
In general, coping with stress includes what types of strategies? Coping with stress generally includes mindfulness, healthy lifestyle choices (such as exercise, balanced nutrition, and adequate sleep), time management, relaxation techniques, and building a supportive social network. What is an effective strategy for managing stress? Effective stress management strategies include practicing mindfulness, engaging in regular physical exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, using relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga, and seeking support from others. Coping with stress by eating is a characteristic of what type of stress response? Coping with stress by eating is considered an unhealthy or maladaptive stress response. Is procrastination usually a cause of stress and anxiety? Yes, procrastination is usually a cause of stress and anxiety because delaying tasks can increase pressure and worry. What are some ways to avoid emotional stress while driving? Ways to avoid emotional stress while driving include practicing mindfulness, staying calm, managing anger assertively, and avoiding aggressive or impulsive reactions. What is a cognitive technique for managing stress? A cognitive technique for managing stress is practicing mindfulness, which involves being present and aware of your thoughts, emotions, and surroundings. What is the premise of stress inoculation training? The premise of stress inoculation training is to prepare individuals to better cope with stress by exposing them to manageable levels of stress and teaching coping strategies. How does getting physical exercise help combat stress? Getting physical exercise helps combat stress by releasing endorphins, which improve mood and increase energy levels. Which part of the health triangle is most directly involved in managing stress? The mental/emotional part of the health triangle is most directly involved in managing stress. What is an example of a response that does not decrease stress? Examples of responses that do not decrease stress include suppressing emotions, excessive caffeine or alcohol consumption, and unhealthy coping mechanisms like overeating. What action can help you keep stress away? Actions that can help keep stress away include practicing time management, engaging in regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and using relaxation techniques. What are examples of unhealthy ways to manage stress? Unhealthy ways to manage stress include overeating, excessive caffeine or alcohol consumption, suppressing emotions, and neglecting self-care. What is biofeedback and how is it used in stress management? Biofeedback is a technique that involves using devices to monitor physiological functions, helping individuals learn to control bodily processes and reduce stress. Who developed biofeedback as a technique to treat combat stress? The provided materials do not specify who developed biofeedback as a technique to treat combat stress. A stress-resolution plan is also known as what? A stress-resolution plan is also known as a stress management plan.
Managing Stress quiz #1
