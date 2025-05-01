Managing Weight definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Energy Balance Equation A formula comparing calories consumed and calories expended to determine changes in body weight.

Calorie Intake The total amount of energy obtained from food and beverages consumed.

Physical Activity Any movement by muscles that requires energy and contributes to calorie expenditure.

Lean Muscle Tissue Body tissue that is metabolically active and burns more calories than fat tissue.

Calorie Deficit A state where fewer calories are consumed than expended, leading to weight loss.

Calorie Expenditure The total amount of energy used by the body through movement and metabolic processes.