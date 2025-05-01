Managing Weight definitions Flashcards
Energy Balance Equation A formula comparing calories consumed and calories expended to determine changes in body weight. Calorie Intake The total amount of energy obtained from food and beverages consumed. Physical Activity Any movement by muscles that requires energy and contributes to calorie expenditure. Lean Muscle Tissue Body tissue that is metabolically active and burns more calories than fat tissue. Calorie Deficit A state where fewer calories are consumed than expended, leading to weight loss. Calorie Expenditure The total amount of energy used by the body through movement and metabolic processes. Resistance The level of weight or force muscles work against during physical activity, affecting calories burned. Body Composition The proportion of fat, muscle, and other tissues that make up a person's body. Mediterranean Diet A plant-based eating pattern emphasizing fruits, vegetables, fish, grains, nuts, and oils. DASH Diet A dietary plan designed to lower blood pressure by limiting sodium, sweets, and saturated fats. Flexitarian Diet A mostly plant-based eating style allowing limited fish and meat consumption. MIND Diet A hybrid eating plan combining Mediterranean and DASH diets to support brain health. Weight Watchers A flexible program promoting healthy eating and activity for weight loss and management. Chronic Disease Long-term health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes. Saturated Fat A type of fat found in animal products and some oils, linked to increased health risks.

