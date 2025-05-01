Managing Weight definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Energy Balance Equation
    A formula comparing calories consumed and calories expended to determine changes in body weight.
  • Calorie Intake
    The total amount of energy obtained from food and beverages consumed.
  • Physical Activity
    Any movement by muscles that requires energy and contributes to calorie expenditure.
  • Lean Muscle Tissue
    Body tissue that is metabolically active and burns more calories than fat tissue.
  • Calorie Deficit
    A state where fewer calories are consumed than expended, leading to weight loss.
  • Calorie Expenditure
    The total amount of energy used by the body through movement and metabolic processes.
  • Resistance
    The level of weight or force muscles work against during physical activity, affecting calories burned.
  • Body Composition
    The proportion of fat, muscle, and other tissues that make up a person's body.
  • Mediterranean Diet
    A plant-based eating pattern emphasizing fruits, vegetables, fish, grains, nuts, and oils.
  • DASH Diet
    A dietary plan designed to lower blood pressure by limiting sodium, sweets, and saturated fats.
  • Flexitarian Diet
    A mostly plant-based eating style allowing limited fish and meat consumption.
  • MIND Diet
    A hybrid eating plan combining Mediterranean and DASH diets to support brain health.
  • Weight Watchers
    A flexible program promoting healthy eating and activity for weight loss and management.
  • Chronic Disease
    Long-term health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes.
  • Saturated Fat
    A type of fat found in animal products and some oils, linked to increased health risks.