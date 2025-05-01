Managing Weight quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the main principle behind weight management? Weight management is based on balancing calorie intake with physical activity.

What does the energy balance equation EI-EO=EC represent? It represents energy intake minus energy output equals energy change, which determines weight gain, loss, or maintenance.

What happens if energy intake equals energy output? If energy intake equals energy output, body weight is maintained.

What leads to weight gain according to the energy balance equation? Weight gain occurs when energy intake is greater than energy output, resulting in a positive energy change.

How many excess calories are equivalent to one pound of fat? 3,500 excess calories are equivalent to one pound of fat.

What is the effect of a 500 calorie daily deficit over a week? A 500 calorie daily deficit for seven days results in a loss of one pound.