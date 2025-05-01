Managing Weight quiz Flashcards
Back
What is the main principle behind weight management? Weight management is based on balancing calorie intake with physical activity. What does the energy balance equation EI-EO=EC represent? It represents energy intake minus energy output equals energy change, which determines weight gain, loss, or maintenance. What happens if energy intake equals energy output? If energy intake equals energy output, body weight is maintained. What leads to weight gain according to the energy balance equation? Weight gain occurs when energy intake is greater than energy output, resulting in a positive energy change. How many excess calories are equivalent to one pound of fat? 3,500 excess calories are equivalent to one pound of fat. What is the effect of a 500 calorie daily deficit over a week? A 500 calorie daily deficit for seven days results in a loss of one pound. Why does muscle tissue burn more calories than fat tissue? Muscle tissue is more metabolically active, so it burns more daily calories than fat tissue. What are the three main factors that affect calorie expenditure during physical activity? The three factors are the number of muscles used, the resistance or weight moved, and the duration of the activity. How does increasing the number of muscles used in an exercise affect calorie burn? Using more muscle groups increases the number of calories burned. How does increasing resistance or weight during exercise impact calorie expenditure? Higher resistance or weight increases the number of calories burned. Why do people who weigh more burn more calories during physical activity? Heavier individuals expend more energy to move their bodies, resulting in more calories burned. How does workout duration affect calorie expenditure? Longer workouts burn more calories, but excessive duration can lead to muscle degradation and injury. What is the Mediterranean diet primarily based on? The Mediterranean diet is plant-based, focusing on fruits, vegetables, fish, grains, nuts, and oils. What does DASH stand for and what is its main goal? DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, and its main goal is to reduce high blood pressure. What foods does the DASH diet recommend avoiding? The DASH diet recommends avoiding sweets, saturated fats, red meat, and sodium. What is a flexitarian diet? A flexitarian diet is mostly plant-based but allows limited consumption of fish and meats. What is the MIND diet a combination of? The MIND diet combines the Mediterranean and DASH diets. What is the focus of the Weight Watchers program? Weight Watchers focuses on healthy eating and physical activity in a flexible diet program. Why is developing a healthy diet plan important for weight management? A healthy diet plan helps maintain desired body weight and combats chronic diseases. Name two chronic diseases that healthy diet plans can help prevent. Healthy diet plans can help prevent cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Managing Weight quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/20