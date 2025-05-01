Mastering Your Health Behaviors definitions Flashcards
Precontemplation Stage marked by increased awareness of current behaviors and health determinants, serving as the starting point for intentional change. Contemplation Stage involving identification of desired changes, understanding motivations, and fostering belief in personal ability to succeed. Preparation Stage focused on laying groundwork for success, building support systems, and visualizing future achievements through small steps. Action Stage where goals are actively implemented using strategies like self-talk, countering impulses, and journaling to maintain progress. Self-efficacy Inherent belief in one's own power to achieve desired outcomes and foster meaningful change in life. Internal locus of control Mindset where personal decisions and actions are seen as the main influences on life outcomes. SMART goals Framework for goal-setting that ensures objectives are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound. Support system Network of like-minded individuals who help maintain motivation and accountability throughout the change process. Visualization Mental technique of imagining oneself performing desired behaviors to enhance motivation and likelihood of success. Positive reinforcement Strategy involving rewards or encouragement to strengthen adaptive behaviors and sustain progress. Countering Technique of replacing negative impulses or behaviors with positive alternatives to stay aligned with health goals. Journaling Reflective practice of recording experiences, triggers, and progress to identify patterns and reinforce adaptive responses. Trigger Factor or situation that prompts relapse into old habits, requiring identification and adjustment to minimize its impact. Health determinant Element influencing well-being, which may be modifiable or non-modifiable, and social or personal in nature. Caloric deficit State achieved by consuming fewer calories than expended, essential for weight loss and physical fitness improvement.
