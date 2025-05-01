Mastering Your Health Behaviors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Precontemplation Stage marked by increased awareness of current behaviors and health determinants, serving as the starting point for intentional change.

Contemplation Stage involving identification of desired changes, understanding motivations, and fostering belief in personal ability to succeed.

Preparation Stage focused on laying groundwork for success, building support systems, and visualizing future achievements through small steps.

Action Stage where goals are actively implemented using strategies like self-talk, countering impulses, and journaling to maintain progress.

Self-efficacy Inherent belief in one's own power to achieve desired outcomes and foster meaningful change in life.

Internal locus of control Mindset where personal decisions and actions are seen as the main influences on life outcomes.