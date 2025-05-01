Mastering Your Health Behaviors definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mastering Your Health Behaviors definitions
  • Precontemplation
    Stage marked by increased awareness of current behaviors and health determinants, serving as the starting point for intentional change.
  • Contemplation
    Stage involving identification of desired changes, understanding motivations, and fostering belief in personal ability to succeed.
  • Preparation
    Stage focused on laying groundwork for success, building support systems, and visualizing future achievements through small steps.
  • Action
    Stage where goals are actively implemented using strategies like self-talk, countering impulses, and journaling to maintain progress.
  • Self-efficacy
    Inherent belief in one's own power to achieve desired outcomes and foster meaningful change in life.
  • Internal locus of control
    Mindset where personal decisions and actions are seen as the main influences on life outcomes.
  • SMART goals
    Framework for goal-setting that ensures objectives are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound.
  • Support system
    Network of like-minded individuals who help maintain motivation and accountability throughout the change process.
  • Visualization
    Mental technique of imagining oneself performing desired behaviors to enhance motivation and likelihood of success.
  • Positive reinforcement
    Strategy involving rewards or encouragement to strengthen adaptive behaviors and sustain progress.
  • Countering
    Technique of replacing negative impulses or behaviors with positive alternatives to stay aligned with health goals.
  • Journaling
    Reflective practice of recording experiences, triggers, and progress to identify patterns and reinforce adaptive responses.
  • Trigger
    Factor or situation that prompts relapse into old habits, requiring identification and adjustment to minimize its impact.
  • Health determinant
    Element influencing well-being, which may be modifiable or non-modifiable, and social or personal in nature.
  • Caloric deficit
    State achieved by consuming fewer calories than expended, essential for weight loss and physical fitness improvement.