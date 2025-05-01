Mastering Your Health Behaviors quiz Flashcards
What are the four main stages in the process of health behavior change? The four stages are precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, and action. What is the purpose of the precontemplation stage in behavior change? It increases awareness of current behaviors and health determinants, helping you identify which are modifiable. How does self-efficacy influence health behavior change? Self-efficacy is the belief in your ability to achieve change, which empowers you to take action. What does having an internal locus of control mean? It means believing that your decisions and actions influence the outcomes in your life. Why is it important to visualize yourself achieving your health goals? Visualization helps you mentally prepare and motivates you to put your plans into action. What role does a support system play in preparing for health behavior change? A support system provides encouragement and accountability, helping you reach and maintain your goals. What does the 'S' in SMART goals stand for? The 'S' stands for Specific, meaning the goal is clearly defined. How can you make a health goal measurable? By including criteria that allow you to track progress, such as losing a certain number of pounds or tracking daily calories. Why should health goals be attainable? Goals should be within your physical, financial, and time capabilities to avoid setting yourself up for failure. What makes a health goal realistic? A realistic goal aligns with your priorities, circumstances, and constraints, making it practical to achieve. Why is it important for a goal to be time-bound? A time-bound goal has a clear deadline, which helps you stay focused and motivated. Give an example of a SMART goal for improving physical fitness. Lose 10 pounds by March 10 by running three times a week for thirty minutes and eating a caloric deficit of 500. What is countering in the context of health behavior change? Countering means replacing a negative behavior or impulse with a positive one. How can positive self-talk help you master your health behaviors? Positive self-talk boosts motivation and confidence, helping you overcome doubts and setbacks. What is the benefit of journaling during the action stage? Journaling helps you track progress, identify triggers, and reinforce adaptive responses. Why is it important to identify triggers for relapses? Identifying triggers allows you to adjust your strategies and minimize their effects, keeping you on track. How does positive reinforcement support health behavior change? Positive reinforcement rewards progress, encouraging you to continue healthy behaviors. What should you do when you experience a setback in your health behavior change? Identify the trigger for the setback and adjust your approach to minimize its impact in the future. Why is behavior change described as a marathon rather than a sprint? Because it is a continuous process with ups and downs, requiring persistence over time. How do SMART goals help in organizing a plan of action for health behavior change? SMART goals break down big, ambiguous ideas into specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound steps.
Mastering Your Health Behaviors quiz
