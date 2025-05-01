Mastering Your Health Behaviors quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mastering Your Health Behaviors quiz

Mastering Your Health Behaviors quiz
  • What are the four main stages in the process of health behavior change?
    The four stages are precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, and action.
  • What is the purpose of the precontemplation stage in behavior change?
    It increases awareness of current behaviors and health determinants, helping you identify which are modifiable.
  • How does self-efficacy influence health behavior change?
    Self-efficacy is the belief in your ability to achieve change, which empowers you to take action.
  • What does having an internal locus of control mean?
    It means believing that your decisions and actions influence the outcomes in your life.
  • Why is it important to visualize yourself achieving your health goals?
    Visualization helps you mentally prepare and motivates you to put your plans into action.
  • What role does a support system play in preparing for health behavior change?
    A support system provides encouragement and accountability, helping you reach and maintain your goals.
  • What does the 'S' in SMART goals stand for?
    The 'S' stands for Specific, meaning the goal is clearly defined.
  • How can you make a health goal measurable?
    By including criteria that allow you to track progress, such as losing a certain number of pounds or tracking daily calories.
  • Why should health goals be attainable?
    Goals should be within your physical, financial, and time capabilities to avoid setting yourself up for failure.
  • What makes a health goal realistic?
    A realistic goal aligns with your priorities, circumstances, and constraints, making it practical to achieve.
  • Why is it important for a goal to be time-bound?
    A time-bound goal has a clear deadline, which helps you stay focused and motivated.
  • Give an example of a SMART goal for improving physical fitness.
    Lose 10 pounds by March 10 by running three times a week for thirty minutes and eating a caloric deficit of 500.
  • What is countering in the context of health behavior change?
    Countering means replacing a negative behavior or impulse with a positive one.
  • How can positive self-talk help you master your health behaviors?
    Positive self-talk boosts motivation and confidence, helping you overcome doubts and setbacks.
  • What is the benefit of journaling during the action stage?
    Journaling helps you track progress, identify triggers, and reinforce adaptive responses.
  • Why is it important to identify triggers for relapses?
    Identifying triggers allows you to adjust your strategies and minimize their effects, keeping you on track.
  • How does positive reinforcement support health behavior change?
    Positive reinforcement rewards progress, encouraging you to continue healthy behaviors.
  • What should you do when you experience a setback in your health behavior change?
    Identify the trigger for the setback and adjust your approach to minimize its impact in the future.
  • Why is behavior change described as a marathon rather than a sprint?
    Because it is a continuous process with ups and downs, requiring persistence over time.
  • How do SMART goals help in organizing a plan of action for health behavior change?
    SMART goals break down big, ambiguous ideas into specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound steps.