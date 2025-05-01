Mastering Your Health Behaviors quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the four main stages in the process of health behavior change? The four stages are precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, and action.

What is the purpose of the precontemplation stage in behavior change? It increases awareness of current behaviors and health determinants, helping you identify which are modifiable.

How does self-efficacy influence health behavior change? Self-efficacy is the belief in your ability to achieve change, which empowers you to take action.

What does having an internal locus of control mean? It means believing that your decisions and actions influence the outcomes in your life.

Why is it important to visualize yourself achieving your health goals? Visualization helps you mentally prepare and motivates you to put your plans into action.

What role does a support system play in preparing for health behavior change? A support system provides encouragement and accountability, helping you reach and maintain your goals.