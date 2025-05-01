Modes of Transmission definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Modes of Transmission definitions

Modes of Transmission definitions
  • Direct Transmission
    Movement of infectious agents between hosts through immediate physical contact, without any intermediary.
  • Indirect Transmission
    Spread of infectious agents via a medium or intermediary, such as objects, droplets, or vectors.
  • Physical Contact
    Interaction involving skin or sexual contact, enabling transfer of infectious agents directly between individuals.
  • Contaminated Object
    Item carrying infectious agents, facilitating indirect transmission when touched by multiple individuals.
  • Airborne Transmission
    Dispersal of infectious agents through respiratory droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing, or breathing.
  • Respiratory Droplets
    Tiny liquid particles released from the respiratory tract, serving as vehicles for infectious agents.
  • Waterborne Infection
    Illness resulting from consumption or contact with water containing infectious agents.
  • Foodborne Infection
    Disease acquired by ingesting contaminated food or undercooked meat containing infectious agents.
  • Vectorborne Infection
    Transmission of infectious agents through blood-sucking insects such as mosquitoes, fleas, or ticks.
  • Vector
    Living organism, often an insect, that carries and transfers infectious agents between hosts.
  • Zoonotic Infection
    Disease originating in animals and capable of crossing species barriers to infect humans.
  • Cross-Species Transmission
    Movement of infectious agents from animals to humans, often involving direct or indirect pathways.
  • Rabies
    Viral zoonotic disease transmitted directly from infected animals to humans through bites or scratches.
  • Lyme Disease
    Tick-borne zoonotic illness commonly contracted in wooded areas, causing significant health issues.