Modes of Transmission definitions Flashcards

Direct Transmission Movement of infectious agents between hosts through immediate physical contact, without any intermediary.

Indirect Transmission Spread of infectious agents via a medium or intermediary, such as objects, droplets, or vectors.

Physical Contact Interaction involving skin or sexual contact, enabling transfer of infectious agents directly between individuals.

Contaminated Object Item carrying infectious agents, facilitating indirect transmission when touched by multiple individuals.

Airborne Transmission Dispersal of infectious agents through respiratory droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing, or breathing.

Respiratory Droplets Tiny liquid particles released from the respiratory tract, serving as vehicles for infectious agents.