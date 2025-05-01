Modes of Transmission definitions Flashcards
Direct Transmission Movement of infectious agents between hosts through immediate physical contact, without any intermediary. Indirect Transmission Spread of infectious agents via a medium or intermediary, such as objects, droplets, or vectors. Physical Contact Interaction involving skin or sexual contact, enabling transfer of infectious agents directly between individuals. Contaminated Object Item carrying infectious agents, facilitating indirect transmission when touched by multiple individuals. Airborne Transmission Dispersal of infectious agents through respiratory droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing, or breathing. Respiratory Droplets Tiny liquid particles released from the respiratory tract, serving as vehicles for infectious agents. Waterborne Infection Illness resulting from consumption or contact with water containing infectious agents. Foodborne Infection Disease acquired by ingesting contaminated food or undercooked meat containing infectious agents. Vectorborne Infection Transmission of infectious agents through blood-sucking insects such as mosquitoes, fleas, or ticks. Vector Living organism, often an insect, that carries and transfers infectious agents between hosts. Zoonotic Infection Disease originating in animals and capable of crossing species barriers to infect humans. Cross-Species Transmission Movement of infectious agents from animals to humans, often involving direct or indirect pathways. Rabies Viral zoonotic disease transmitted directly from infected animals to humans through bites or scratches. Lyme Disease Tick-borne zoonotic illness commonly contracted in wooded areas, causing significant health issues.
Modes of Transmission definitions
