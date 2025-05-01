Modes of Transmission quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main modes of transmission for infections? The two main modes are direct transmission and indirect transmission.

How does direct transmission occur? Direct transmission occurs through physical contact between hosts, such as handshakes or hugs.

What is indirect transmission? Indirect transmission involves a medium or intermediary, such as contaminated objects, airborne droplets, or vectors.

Give an example of direct transmission. Examples include handshakes, hugs, or sexual contact.

How can contaminated objects lead to infection? Touching objects like doorknobs or phones contaminated with infectious agents can result in indirect transmission.

What role do respiratory droplets play in transmission? Respiratory droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing, or breathing can carry infectious agents to new hosts via airborne indirect transmission.