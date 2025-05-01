Nutritional Guidelines definitions Flashcards
Dietary Guidelines for Americans Federal recommendations updated every five years, guiding healthy eating and physical activity for all life stages. Nutrient-rich Foods Items providing high levels of vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial substances with relatively few calories. Portion Sizes Suggested amounts of food to consume at each meal, tailored to age, activity level, and individual needs. MyPlate Food Guidance System Government tool visually dividing a plate into food groups to help design balanced, personalized meals. Whole Grains Grain products containing all essential parts of the grain kernel, offering more fiber and nutrients than refined grains. Protein Sources Variety of foods such as meats, seafood, legumes, nuts, and beans that supply essential amino acids. Added Sugars Sweeteners incorporated during processing or preparation, recommended to be less than 10% of daily calories. Saturated Fats Fats mainly found in animal products and some oils, advised to be limited to less than 10% of daily calories. Sodium Mineral commonly found in salt, with intake ideally kept below 2,300 milligrams per day to support heart health. Hydration Maintaining adequate fluid intake, preferably through water, to support bodily functions and overall health. Caloric Limits Recommended daily energy intake based on age, sex, activity level, and individual characteristics. Physical Activity Regular movement essential for health, included in dietary guidelines to complement nutrition for well-being. Personal Preferences Individual tastes and choices considered when customizing dietary patterns for sustainability and enjoyment. Cultural Traditions Food practices and customs from diverse backgrounds, integrated into dietary planning for inclusivity. Budget Considerations Financial factors influencing food choices, ensuring healthy eating is accessible and affordable.
Nutritional Guidelines definitions
