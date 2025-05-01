Nutritional Guidelines definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Dietary Guidelines for Americans Federal recommendations updated every five years, guiding healthy eating and physical activity for all life stages.

Nutrient-rich Foods Items providing high levels of vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial substances with relatively few calories.

Portion Sizes Suggested amounts of food to consume at each meal, tailored to age, activity level, and individual needs.

MyPlate Food Guidance System Government tool visually dividing a plate into food groups to help design balanced, personalized meals.

Whole Grains Grain products containing all essential parts of the grain kernel, offering more fiber and nutrients than refined grains.

Protein Sources Variety of foods such as meats, seafood, legumes, nuts, and beans that supply essential amino acids.