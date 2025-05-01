Skip to main content
Nutritional Guidelines definitions Flashcards

Nutritional Guidelines definitions
  • Dietary Guidelines for Americans
    Federal recommendations updated every five years, guiding healthy eating and physical activity for all life stages.
  • Nutrient-rich Foods
    Items providing high levels of vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial substances with relatively few calories.
  • Portion Sizes
    Suggested amounts of food to consume at each meal, tailored to age, activity level, and individual needs.
  • MyPlate Food Guidance System
    Government tool visually dividing a plate into food groups to help design balanced, personalized meals.
  • Whole Grains
    Grain products containing all essential parts of the grain kernel, offering more fiber and nutrients than refined grains.
  • Protein Sources
    Variety of foods such as meats, seafood, legumes, nuts, and beans that supply essential amino acids.
  • Added Sugars
    Sweeteners incorporated during processing or preparation, recommended to be less than 10% of daily calories.
  • Saturated Fats
    Fats mainly found in animal products and some oils, advised to be limited to less than 10% of daily calories.
  • Sodium
    Mineral commonly found in salt, with intake ideally kept below 2,300 milligrams per day to support heart health.
  • Hydration
    Maintaining adequate fluid intake, preferably through water, to support bodily functions and overall health.
  • Caloric Limits
    Recommended daily energy intake based on age, sex, activity level, and individual characteristics.
  • Physical Activity
    Regular movement essential for health, included in dietary guidelines to complement nutrition for well-being.
  • Personal Preferences
    Individual tastes and choices considered when customizing dietary patterns for sustainability and enjoyment.
  • Cultural Traditions
    Food practices and customs from diverse backgrounds, integrated into dietary planning for inclusivity.
  • Budget Considerations
    Financial factors influencing food choices, ensuring healthy eating is accessible and affordable.