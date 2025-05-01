Partnerships and Singlehood definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Partnership A committed relationship between individuals, often providing emotional, financial, and health-related benefits.

Marriage A formal union recognized by law, offering companionship, financial stability, and improved health outcomes.

Cohabitation Living together in an intimate relationship without legal marriage, sharing benefits but lacking legal protections.

Singlehood A lifestyle choice marked by independence, personal growth opportunities, and potential for both freedom and loneliness.

Companionship Emotional support and shared experiences that help reduce feelings of isolation within a relationship.

Financial Stability Economic security gained through shared resources, often seen in partnerships and marriages.