Partnerships and Singlehood definitions Flashcards

Partnership A committed relationship between individuals, often providing emotional, financial, and health-related benefits. Marriage A formal union recognized by law, offering companionship, financial stability, and improved health outcomes. Cohabitation Living together in an intimate relationship without legal marriage, sharing benefits but lacking legal protections. Singlehood A lifestyle choice marked by independence, personal growth opportunities, and potential for both freedom and loneliness. Companionship Emotional support and shared experiences that help reduce feelings of isolation within a relationship. Financial Stability Economic security gained through shared resources, often seen in partnerships and marriages. Sexual Fulfillment Intimate satisfaction and connection typically found within committed relationships. Separation The process of ending a partnership, which may precede legal divorce or dissolution. Divorce Legal termination of a marriage, often resulting from lack of commitment or unresolved conflicts. Commitment Dedication and loyalty to another person, forming the foundation of long-term relationships. Common Law Marriage A legally recognized partnership formed by cohabitation over a specified period, without formal ceremony. Loneliness A sense of isolation that may arise from living alone or lacking close relationships. Personal Growth Opportunities for self-improvement and career advancement often associated with singlehood. Discrimination Negative treatment or bias faced by individuals based on their relationship status. Self-Worth An individual's sense of value, independent of relationship status or partnership.
