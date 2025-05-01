Partnerships and Singlehood definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Partnerships and Singlehood definitions

Partnerships and Singlehood definitions
  • Partnership
    A committed relationship between individuals, often providing emotional, financial, and health-related benefits.
  • Marriage
    A formal union recognized by law, offering companionship, financial stability, and improved health outcomes.
  • Cohabitation
    Living together in an intimate relationship without legal marriage, sharing benefits but lacking legal protections.
  • Singlehood
    A lifestyle choice marked by independence, personal growth opportunities, and potential for both freedom and loneliness.
  • Companionship
    Emotional support and shared experiences that help reduce feelings of isolation within a relationship.
  • Financial Stability
    Economic security gained through shared resources, often seen in partnerships and marriages.
  • Sexual Fulfillment
    Intimate satisfaction and connection typically found within committed relationships.
  • Separation
    The process of ending a partnership, which may precede legal divorce or dissolution.
  • Divorce
    Legal termination of a marriage, often resulting from lack of commitment or unresolved conflicts.
  • Commitment
    Dedication and loyalty to another person, forming the foundation of long-term relationships.
  • Common Law Marriage
    A legally recognized partnership formed by cohabitation over a specified period, without formal ceremony.
  • Loneliness
    A sense of isolation that may arise from living alone or lacking close relationships.
  • Personal Growth
    Opportunities for self-improvement and career advancement often associated with singlehood.
  • Discrimination
    Negative treatment or bias faced by individuals based on their relationship status.
  • Self-Worth
    An individual's sense of value, independent of relationship status or partnership.