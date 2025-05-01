Skip to main content
Partnerships and Singlehood quiz Flashcards

Partnerships and Singlehood quiz
  • What is the definition of commitment in a partnership?
    Commitment is a dedication to a person through actions and loyalty over time, involving a cognitive decision to stay with that person through thick and thin.
  • What major legal change did Obergefell v. Hodges bring to marriage in the United States?
    Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
  • List two health benefits associated with marriage.
    Marriage is linked to better mental and physical health, and can also bolster overall lifespan.
  • What are two reasons people may choose to marry?
    People may choose to marry for companionship and financial stability.
  • Name two common reasons for separation or divorce in marriages.
    Lack of commitment and poor problem-solving skills are common reasons for separation or divorce.
  • Why are divorce rates declining in the United States?
    Divorce rates are declining because people are marrying later and more couples are cohabitating instead of marrying.
  • How does cohabitation differ from marriage in terms of legal protections?
    Cohabitation lacks some of the legal protections that marriage provides.
  • What is cohabitation?
    Cohabitation is when two unmarried people in an intimate relationship live together in the same household.
  • In some states, what is a common law marriage?
    A common law marriage is when cohabitation lasts seven or more years and is recognized as a marriage by law.
  • What percentage of cohabitating couples marry within five years?
    Approximately 20% of couples who cohabitate will marry within five years.
  • How does the age at first cohabitation affect relationship longevity?
    The older couples are when they first cohabitate, the longer their relationship tends to last.
  • What is the current percentage of never-married women and men in the US?
    About 31% of women and 37% of men in the US have never married.
  • Why are more people delaying marriage today?
    More people are delaying marriage to pursue education and achieve financial stability.
  • List two benefits of singlehood.
    Singlehood offers freedom in decision-making and opportunities for personal and career development.
  • What are two disadvantages of singlehood?
    Singlehood can lead to loneliness and financial burdens since all expenses must be paid alone.
  • How can singlehood affect a person's experience of discrimination?
    Single individuals may face discrimination or feel excluded socially because of their relationship status.
  • Does relationship status determine self-worth?
    No, self-worth is not determined by relationship status; fulfillment can be achieved whether single or partnered.
  • What is one reason cohabitation is becoming more common?
    Cohabitation is becoming more common as people seek the benefits of partnership without the legal commitment of marriage.
  • What is one financial advantage of being in a partnership?
    Being in a partnership allows individuals to share financial responsibilities and expenses.
  • Can single individuals lead fulfilling lives?
    Yes, single individuals can lead fulfilling and productive lives regardless of their relationship status.