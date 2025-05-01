Partnerships and Singlehood quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of commitment in a partnership? Commitment is a dedication to a person through actions and loyalty over time, involving a cognitive decision to stay with that person through thick and thin.

What major legal change did Obergefell v. Hodges bring to marriage in the United States? Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

List two health benefits associated with marriage. Marriage is linked to better mental and physical health, and can also bolster overall lifespan.

What are two reasons people may choose to marry? People may choose to marry for companionship and financial stability.

Name two common reasons for separation or divorce in marriages. Lack of commitment and poor problem-solving skills are common reasons for separation or divorce.

Why are divorce rates declining in the United States? Divorce rates are declining because people are marrying later and more couples are cohabitating instead of marrying.