Partnerships and Singlehood quiz Flashcards

What is the definition of commitment in a partnership? Commitment is a dedication to a person through actions and loyalty over time, involving a cognitive decision to stay with that person through thick and thin. What major legal change did Obergefell v. Hodges bring to marriage in the United States? Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states. List two health benefits associated with marriage. Marriage is linked to better mental and physical health, and can also bolster overall lifespan. What are two reasons people may choose to marry? People may choose to marry for companionship and financial stability. Name two common reasons for separation or divorce in marriages. Lack of commitment and poor problem-solving skills are common reasons for separation or divorce. Why are divorce rates declining in the United States? Divorce rates are declining because people are marrying later and more couples are cohabitating instead of marrying. How does cohabitation differ from marriage in terms of legal protections? Cohabitation lacks some of the legal protections that marriage provides. What is cohabitation? Cohabitation is when two unmarried people in an intimate relationship live together in the same household. In some states, what is a common law marriage? A common law marriage is when cohabitation lasts seven or more years and is recognized as a marriage by law. What percentage of cohabitating couples marry within five years? Approximately 20% of couples who cohabitate will marry within five years. How does the age at first cohabitation affect relationship longevity? The older couples are when they first cohabitate, the longer their relationship tends to last. What is the current percentage of never-married women and men in the US? About 31% of women and 37% of men in the US have never married. Why are more people delaying marriage today? More people are delaying marriage to pursue education and achieve financial stability. List two benefits of singlehood. Singlehood offers freedom in decision-making and opportunities for personal and career development. What are two disadvantages of singlehood? Singlehood can lead to loneliness and financial burdens since all expenses must be paid alone. How can singlehood affect a person's experience of discrimination? Single individuals may face discrimination or feel excluded socially because of their relationship status. Does relationship status determine self-worth? No, self-worth is not determined by relationship status; fulfillment can be achieved whether single or partnered. What is one reason cohabitation is becoming more common? Cohabitation is becoming more common as people seek the benefits of partnership without the legal commitment of marriage. What is one financial advantage of being in a partnership? Being in a partnership allows individuals to share financial responsibilities and expenses. Can single individuals lead fulfilling lives? Yes, single individuals can lead fulfilling and productive lives regardless of their relationship status.
