Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria definitions Flashcards

Bacteria Single-celled microorganisms found inside and outside the body, some beneficial, others capable of causing disease.

Pathogen Microorganism capable of causing disease by invading tissues or producing toxins that damage cells.

Cocci Round-shaped bacterial classification, often identified by their spherical appearance under a microscope.

Bacilli Rod-shaped bacterial classification, commonly associated with various infections in humans.

Spirilla Spiral-shaped bacterial classification, recognized by their twisted, corkscrew-like form.

Antibiotic Medication used to kill or inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria, essential for treating bacterial infections.