Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria definitions Flashcards

Bacteria Single-celled microorganisms found inside and outside the body, some beneficial, others capable of causing disease. Pathogen Microorganism capable of causing disease by invading tissues or producing toxins that damage cells. Cocci Round-shaped bacterial classification, often identified by their spherical appearance under a microscope. Bacilli Rod-shaped bacterial classification, commonly associated with various infections in humans. Spirilla Spiral-shaped bacterial classification, recognized by their twisted, corkscrew-like form. Antibiotic Medication used to kill or inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria, essential for treating bacterial infections. Antibiotic Resistance Condition where bacteria survive exposure to medications, making infections harder to treat and more dangerous. Colonization Establishment of microorganisms in or on a host without causing illness, often preceding infection. MRSA Methicillin-resistant strain causing painful skin infections, often spreading through contact in healthcare settings. Streptococcus Bacterial genus responsible for illnesses like strep throat and meningitis, transmitted via respiratory droplets. Meningitis Inflammation of membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, often resulting in severe headache and stiff neck. Pneumonia Lung infection marked by inflammation, fever, cough, and fluid buildup, caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Tuberculosis Respiratory infection affecting lungs, characterized by cough, fever, weight loss, and fatigue; prevalent worldwide. Escherichia coli Bacterial species mostly harmless in intestines, but certain strains produce toxins causing severe illness. Lyme Disease Tick-borne infection marked by bull's eye rash, fever, muscle aches, and potential neurological complications.
