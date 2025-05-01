Skip to main content
Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria definitions Flashcards

Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria definitions
  • Bacteria
    Single-celled microorganisms found inside and outside the body, some beneficial, others capable of causing disease.
  • Pathogen
    Microorganism capable of causing disease by invading tissues or producing toxins that damage cells.
  • Cocci
    Round-shaped bacterial classification, often identified by their spherical appearance under a microscope.
  • Bacilli
    Rod-shaped bacterial classification, commonly associated with various infections in humans.
  • Spirilla
    Spiral-shaped bacterial classification, recognized by their twisted, corkscrew-like form.
  • Antibiotic
    Medication used to kill or inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria, essential for treating bacterial infections.
  • Antibiotic Resistance
    Condition where bacteria survive exposure to medications, making infections harder to treat and more dangerous.
  • Colonization
    Establishment of microorganisms in or on a host without causing illness, often preceding infection.
  • MRSA
    Methicillin-resistant strain causing painful skin infections, often spreading through contact in healthcare settings.
  • Streptococcus
    Bacterial genus responsible for illnesses like strep throat and meningitis, transmitted via respiratory droplets.
  • Meningitis
    Inflammation of membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, often resulting in severe headache and stiff neck.
  • Pneumonia
    Lung infection marked by inflammation, fever, cough, and fluid buildup, caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.
  • Tuberculosis
    Respiratory infection affecting lungs, characterized by cough, fever, weight loss, and fatigue; prevalent worldwide.
  • Escherichia coli
    Bacterial species mostly harmless in intestines, but certain strains produce toxins causing severe illness.
  • Lyme Disease
    Tick-borne infection marked by bull's eye rash, fever, muscle aches, and potential neurological complications.