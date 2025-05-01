Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are bacteria and where can they be found? Bacteria are single-celled microorganisms found both inside and outside the body.

What does it mean if a bacterium is pathogenic? A pathogenic bacterium is one that causes disease.

How are bacteria classified based on their shape? Bacteria are classified as cocci (round), bacilli (rod-shaped), or spirilla (spiral).

What is the main purpose of antibiotics? Antibiotics are medications used to kill pathogenic bacteria.

What is antibiotic resistance? Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve so that antibiotics are no longer effective against them.

How do pathogenic bacteria cause disease? They cause disease by invading tissues and/or producing toxins that damage cells.