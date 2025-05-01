Skip to main content
Planning a Healthy Diet definitions Flashcards

Planning a Healthy Diet definitions
  • Food Label
    Information on packaging regulated by authorities, detailing contents to help consumers make healthy choices.
  • FDA
    Government agency overseeing food label regulations and ensuring accuracy of nutritional information.
  • Serving Size
    Standardized amount of food listed on packaging, used for nutritional calculations and comparisons.
  • Portion Size
    Actual quantity of food an individual chooses to consume in one sitting, which may differ from recommendations.
  • Nutrition Facts
    Panel on food packaging displaying calories, macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and other key dietary data.
  • Calories
    Unit of measurement indicating the energy provided by food, prominently displayed on nutrition labels.
  • Carbohydrates
    Macronutrient category on labels, often broken down into dietary fiber, sugars, and added sugars for clarity.
  • Vitamins
    Essential micronutrients listed on labels, now shown with both percentage and actual weight for transparency.
  • Minerals
    Inorganic nutrients displayed on labels, with updated formats including specific amounts alongside percentages.
  • Structure/Function Claim
    Statement on packaging describing how a nutrient supports bodily processes, based on widely accepted evidence.
  • Health Claim
    FDA preapproved statement linking a food component to reduced risk of disease or health condition.
  • Nutrient Content Claim
    Highly regulated label statement indicating the amount of a nutrient, such as 'low fat' or 'high fiber.'
  • USDA
    Federal agency collaborating with FDA to regulate food label claims and ensure consumer protection.
  • Hand Measurement
    Practical method using fist, palm, or thumb to estimate serving sizes of various food groups without utensils.