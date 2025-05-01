Planning a Healthy Diet definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Food Label Information on packaging regulated by authorities, detailing contents to help consumers make healthy choices.

FDA Government agency overseeing food label regulations and ensuring accuracy of nutritional information.

Serving Size Standardized amount of food listed on packaging, used for nutritional calculations and comparisons.

Portion Size Actual quantity of food an individual chooses to consume in one sitting, which may differ from recommendations.

Nutrition Facts Panel on food packaging displaying calories, macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and other key dietary data.

Calories Unit of measurement indicating the energy provided by food, prominently displayed on nutrition labels.