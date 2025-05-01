Planning a Healthy Diet definitions Flashcards
Back
Food Label Information on packaging regulated by authorities, detailing contents to help consumers make healthy choices. FDA Government agency overseeing food label regulations and ensuring accuracy of nutritional information. Serving Size Standardized amount of food listed on packaging, used for nutritional calculations and comparisons. Portion Size Actual quantity of food an individual chooses to consume in one sitting, which may differ from recommendations. Nutrition Facts Panel on food packaging displaying calories, macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and other key dietary data. Calories Unit of measurement indicating the energy provided by food, prominently displayed on nutrition labels. Carbohydrates Macronutrient category on labels, often broken down into dietary fiber, sugars, and added sugars for clarity. Vitamins Essential micronutrients listed on labels, now shown with both percentage and actual weight for transparency. Minerals Inorganic nutrients displayed on labels, with updated formats including specific amounts alongside percentages. Structure/Function Claim Statement on packaging describing how a nutrient supports bodily processes, based on widely accepted evidence. Health Claim FDA preapproved statement linking a food component to reduced risk of disease or health condition. Nutrient Content Claim Highly regulated label statement indicating the amount of a nutrient, such as 'low fat' or 'high fiber.' USDA Federal agency collaborating with FDA to regulate food label claims and ensure consumer protection. Hand Measurement Practical method using fist, palm, or thumb to estimate serving sizes of various food groups without utensils.
Planning a Healthy Diet definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14