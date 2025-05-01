Skip to main content
Planning a Healthy Diet quiz Flashcards

Planning a Healthy Diet quiz
  • Who regulates food labels in the United States?
    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates food labels in the United States.
  • What is the main purpose of food labels?
    Food labels provide information about a food's contents to help consumers make healthy decisions.
  • What is the difference between serving size and portion size?
    Serving size is a standardized amount listed on the label, while portion size is the actual amount a person chooses to eat.
  • How did the display of calories change in the new food label format after 2016?
    Calories are now displayed in a larger and bolder font to make them more noticeable.
  • What additional carbohydrate information is now included on the new food label?
    The new label includes a line for added sugars, providing more detail about carbohydrate content.
  • How are vitamins and minerals displayed differently on the new food label?
    The new label shows both the percentage and the actual amount (in milligrams) of vitamins and minerals.
  • What are the three types of food label claims?
    The three types are structure/function claims, health claims, and nutrient content claims.
  • Which food label claim is the least regulated?
    Structure/function claims are the least regulated.
  • What is an example of a structure/function claim?
    An example is 'calcium helps build strong bones.'
  • What makes health claims more regulated than structure/function claims?
    Health claims require preapproval by the FDA and must be backed by scientific evidence linking a food to a health benefit.
  • Give an example of a health claim on a food label.
    An example is 'oatmeal can help lower cholesterol.'
  • What do nutrient content claims describe?
    They describe the amount of a nutrient in a food, such as 'low fat' or 'high fiber.'
  • Which type of claim is most tightly regulated by the FDA and USDA?
    Nutrient content claims are the most tightly regulated.
  • How can you estimate a one-cup serving size without utensils?
    A closed fist is roughly equal to one cup, useful for grains, fruits, and vegetables.
  • What hand gesture estimates a three-ounce serving of meat?
    An open palm is used to estimate a three-ounce serving of meat.
  • How can you estimate a half-cup serving size using your hand?
    A cupped hand is about equal to a half-cup serving, often used for grains and dairy.
  • What does your thumb represent when estimating serving sizes?
    Your thumb can estimate one tablespoon, useful for measuring dairy products like cottage cheese.
  • Why is understanding serving size important for a healthy diet?
    It helps you calculate how much of each nutrient you are actually consuming.
  • What is the role of the Food and Nutrition Board in food labeling?
    The Food and Nutrition Board updates the percentage values for nutrients on food labels.
  • Why is it important to distinguish between serving size and portion size?
    Because portion size affects your actual intake, which may differ from the standardized serving size on the label.