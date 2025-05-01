Planning a Healthy Diet quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

Who regulates food labels in the United States? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates food labels in the United States.

What is the main purpose of food labels? Food labels provide information about a food's contents to help consumers make healthy decisions.

What is the difference between serving size and portion size? Serving size is a standardized amount listed on the label, while portion size is the actual amount a person chooses to eat.

How did the display of calories change in the new food label format after 2016? Calories are now displayed in a larger and bolder font to make them more noticeable.

What additional carbohydrate information is now included on the new food label? The new label includes a line for added sugars, providing more detail about carbohydrate content.

How are vitamins and minerals displayed differently on the new food label? The new label shows both the percentage and the actual amount (in milligrams) of vitamins and minerals.