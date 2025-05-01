Population Health definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Population Health definitions

Population Health definitions
  • Population Health
    Focuses on the collective wellness and health outcomes of a group, influencing national productivity and resource allocation.
  • National Health
    Represents the overall wellness of a country's population, impacting workforce strength and economic growth.
  • Workforce
    A group of healthy individuals whose productivity, creativity, and innovation drive national progress.
  • Healthcare Resources
    Medical services, funds, and infrastructure required to support a population's health needs, strained by widespread illness.
  • Leading Contributor
    A lifestyle or environmental factor that increases the risk of developing fatal diseases, affecting mortality rates.
  • Leading Cause
    A specific disease or condition identified as the primary reason for death in population statistics.
  • Tobacco
    A substance whose use is linked to increased risk of cancers and accounts for a significant portion of annual deaths.
  • Diet
    Eating patterns, including fad diets, that can influence health outcomes and contribute to chronic disease risk.
  • Alcohol
    A beverage whose excessive consumption raises mortality risk, necessitating moderation for health preservation.
  • Microbes
    Microscopic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi that can cause infectious diseases and impact mortality.
  • Heart Disease
    A condition often resulting from poor dietary habits, leading to clogged arteries and high annual death rates.
  • Cancer
    A group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, responsible for a large percentage of deaths.
  • Stroke
    A medical emergency caused by interrupted blood flow to the brain, ranking among top causes of death.
  • Diabetes
    A chronic condition affecting blood sugar regulation, contributing to significant mortality in populations.
  • Health Equity
    Ensures fair access to health opportunities and outcomes, addressing disparities within populations.