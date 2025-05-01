Population Health definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Population Health Focuses on the collective wellness and health outcomes of a group, influencing national productivity and resource allocation.

National Health Represents the overall wellness of a country's population, impacting workforce strength and economic growth.

Workforce A group of healthy individuals whose productivity, creativity, and innovation drive national progress.

Healthcare Resources Medical services, funds, and infrastructure required to support a population's health needs, strained by widespread illness.

Leading Contributor A lifestyle or environmental factor that increases the risk of developing fatal diseases, affecting mortality rates.

Leading Cause A specific disease or condition identified as the primary reason for death in population statistics.