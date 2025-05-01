Population Health definitions Flashcards
Population Health Focuses on the collective wellness and health outcomes of a group, influencing national productivity and resource allocation. National Health Represents the overall wellness of a country's population, impacting workforce strength and economic growth. Workforce A group of healthy individuals whose productivity, creativity, and innovation drive national progress. Healthcare Resources Medical services, funds, and infrastructure required to support a population's health needs, strained by widespread illness. Leading Contributor A lifestyle or environmental factor that increases the risk of developing fatal diseases, affecting mortality rates. Leading Cause A specific disease or condition identified as the primary reason for death in population statistics. Tobacco A substance whose use is linked to increased risk of cancers and accounts for a significant portion of annual deaths. Diet Eating patterns, including fad diets, that can influence health outcomes and contribute to chronic disease risk. Alcohol A beverage whose excessive consumption raises mortality risk, necessitating moderation for health preservation. Microbes Microscopic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi that can cause infectious diseases and impact mortality. Heart Disease A condition often resulting from poor dietary habits, leading to clogged arteries and high annual death rates. Cancer A group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, responsible for a large percentage of deaths. Stroke A medical emergency caused by interrupted blood flow to the brain, ranking among top causes of death. Diabetes A chronic condition affecting blood sugar regulation, contributing to significant mortality in populations. Health Equity Ensures fair access to health opportunities and outcomes, addressing disparities within populations.

