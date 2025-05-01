Population Health quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is national health? National health refers to the overall wellness and health of a population.

Why is a healthy population important for a country? A healthy population increases productivity, creativity, and innovation, strengthening the country.

How does an unhealthy population affect healthcare resources? An unhealthy population strains healthcare resources and increases healthcare costs.

What is a leading contributor to death? A leading contributor is a lifestyle factor that increases the risk of dying from a particular disease.

What is a leading cause of death? A leading cause is the specific disease or health condition listed as the primary reason for death.

Name three leading contributors to death. Tobacco use, poor diet, and alcohol are leading contributors to death.