Population Health quiz Flashcards

What is national health? National health refers to the overall wellness and health of a population. Why is a healthy population important for a country? A healthy population increases productivity, creativity, and innovation, strengthening the country. How does an unhealthy population affect healthcare resources? An unhealthy population strains healthcare resources and increases healthcare costs. What is a leading contributor to death? A leading contributor is a lifestyle factor that increases the risk of dying from a particular disease. What is a leading cause of death? A leading cause is the specific disease or health condition listed as the primary reason for death. Name three leading contributors to death. Tobacco use, poor diet, and alcohol are leading contributors to death. How many deaths annually are attributed to tobacco use? Tobacco use accounts for about 480,000 deaths annually, or 18% of deaths. What percentage of annual deaths is due to poor diet? Poor diet accounts for about 15% of annual deaths. Why is excessive alcohol consumption dangerous? Excessive alcohol can lead to death, so moderation is important if one chooses to drink. List two other contributors to death besides tobacco, diet, and alcohol. Microbes (bacteria, viruses, fungi) and firearms are also contributors to death. What is the difference between illicit and illegal drugs? Illicit drugs are illegal and have negative connotations, such as heroin, while some illegal drugs may not be considered illicit. How can unsafe sex practices contribute to death? Unsafe sex can lead to disease transmission, which may result in death. What is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. How does diet contribute to heart disease? Diets high in processed foods, fats, and oils can clog arteries and lead to heart disease. What is the annual death toll from cancer? Cancer causes about 608,000 deaths per year, accounting for 22% of deaths. How did COVID-19 impact leading causes of death? COVID-19 became a top 10 leading cause of death during its peak, but deaths have since decreased. Name three other leading causes of death besides heart disease and cancer. Accidents, strokes, and chronic lower respiratory diseases are other leading causes of death. How does lifestyle impact health outcomes? Lifestyle choices significantly affect health outcomes and can reduce risks of chronic diseases. Why is prevention important in population health? Prevention through healthy behaviors helps reduce risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. How does understanding contributors and causes help promote health equity? Understanding these distinctions aids in addressing chronic diseases and promoting health equity by targeting risk factors and primary causes.
