Population Health quiz Flashcards

Population Health quiz
  • What is national health?
    National health refers to the overall wellness and health of a population.
  • Why is a healthy population important for a country?
    A healthy population increases productivity, creativity, and innovation, strengthening the country.
  • How does an unhealthy population affect healthcare resources?
    An unhealthy population strains healthcare resources and increases healthcare costs.
  • What is a leading contributor to death?
    A leading contributor is a lifestyle factor that increases the risk of dying from a particular disease.
  • What is a leading cause of death?
    A leading cause is the specific disease or health condition listed as the primary reason for death.
  • Name three leading contributors to death.
    Tobacco use, poor diet, and alcohol are leading contributors to death.
  • How many deaths annually are attributed to tobacco use?
    Tobacco use accounts for about 480,000 deaths annually, or 18% of deaths.
  • What percentage of annual deaths is due to poor diet?
    Poor diet accounts for about 15% of annual deaths.
  • Why is excessive alcohol consumption dangerous?
    Excessive alcohol can lead to death, so moderation is important if one chooses to drink.
  • List two other contributors to death besides tobacco, diet, and alcohol.
    Microbes (bacteria, viruses, fungi) and firearms are also contributors to death.
  • What is the difference between illicit and illegal drugs?
    Illicit drugs are illegal and have negative connotations, such as heroin, while some illegal drugs may not be considered illicit.
  • How can unsafe sex practices contribute to death?
    Unsafe sex can lead to disease transmission, which may result in death.
  • What is the leading cause of death in the United States?
    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.
  • How does diet contribute to heart disease?
    Diets high in processed foods, fats, and oils can clog arteries and lead to heart disease.
  • What is the annual death toll from cancer?
    Cancer causes about 608,000 deaths per year, accounting for 22% of deaths.
  • How did COVID-19 impact leading causes of death?
    COVID-19 became a top 10 leading cause of death during its peak, but deaths have since decreased.
  • Name three other leading causes of death besides heart disease and cancer.
    Accidents, strokes, and chronic lower respiratory diseases are other leading causes of death.
  • How does lifestyle impact health outcomes?
    Lifestyle choices significantly affect health outcomes and can reduce risks of chronic diseases.
  • Why is prevention important in population health?
    Prevention through healthy behaviors helps reduce risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions.
  • How does understanding contributors and causes help promote health equity?
    Understanding these distinctions aids in addressing chronic diseases and promoting health equity by targeting risk factors and primary causes.