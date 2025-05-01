Population Health quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What is the term for a specialist who studies outbreaks of disease in populations? An epidemiologist is a specialist who studies outbreaks of disease in populations.

What is the study of disease in human populations called? The study of disease in human populations is called epidemiology.

What is the difference between primary and secondary prevention of disease? Primary prevention aims to prevent disease before it occurs by promoting healthy behaviors, while secondary prevention focuses on early detection and intervention to halt or slow the progression of disease.

What is a main goal of school health nursing programs? A main goal of school health nursing programs is to promote the health and wellness of students, supporting healthy behaviors and preventing disease within the school community.

Who is a specialist in the study of disease outbreaks within populations? An epidemiologist is a specialist in the study of disease outbreaks within populations.

Why are health screenings considered important measures in population health? Health screenings are important because they help with early detection of diseases, allowing for timely intervention and prevention of further health complications.