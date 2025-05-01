Positive Psychology definitions Flashcards
Positive Psychology Field emphasizing strengths, virtues, and emotions that foster happiness, fulfillment, and psychological health. Virtue Core moral quality such as wisdom or courage, linked to character strengths that support well-being. Character Strength Trait like creativity or honesty, associated with a virtue, contributing to personal growth and happiness. Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs Framework describing progression from basic survival needs to self-actualization, forming a pyramid of human requirements. Self-Actualization Highest level of psychological health, marked by creativity, autonomy, and deep understanding of self and others. Transcendence Virtue involving hope, spirituality, and aesthetic sense, representing a connection beyond the physical self. PERMA Model Theory outlining five elements—positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning, accomplishment—essential for well-being. Positive Emotion Pleasant feeling from activities, relationships, or interests, fueling curiosity, excitement, and energy. Engagement Deep absorption and passion for an activity, leading to appreciation of the present moment. Relationship Connection with others, fostering openness, acceptance, and support, vital for psychological health. Meaning Sense of purpose or understanding of something greater than oneself, often linked to spiritual health. Accomplishment Achievement of realistic goals and lifelong success through effort and skill development. Realism Quality of distinguishing between wants and needs, and accepting what can or cannot be changed. Authenticity Genuine self-expression and comfort with one's identity, free from fear of judgment. Autonomy Independence in decision-making, self-reliance, and freedom from external control.

