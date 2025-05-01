Positive Psychology definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Positive Psychology Field emphasizing strengths, virtues, and emotions that foster happiness, fulfillment, and psychological health.

Virtue Core moral quality such as wisdom or courage, linked to character strengths that support well-being.

Character Strength Trait like creativity or honesty, associated with a virtue, contributing to personal growth and happiness.

Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs Framework describing progression from basic survival needs to self-actualization, forming a pyramid of human requirements.

Self-Actualization Highest level of psychological health, marked by creativity, autonomy, and deep understanding of self and others.

Transcendence Virtue involving hope, spirituality, and aesthetic sense, representing a connection beyond the physical self.