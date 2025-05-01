Positive Psychology definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Positive Psychology definitions

Positive Psychology definitions
  • Positive Psychology
    Field emphasizing strengths, virtues, and emotions that foster happiness, fulfillment, and psychological health.
  • Virtue
    Core moral quality such as wisdom or courage, linked to character strengths that support well-being.
  • Character Strength
    Trait like creativity or honesty, associated with a virtue, contributing to personal growth and happiness.
  • Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs
    Framework describing progression from basic survival needs to self-actualization, forming a pyramid of human requirements.
  • Self-Actualization
    Highest level of psychological health, marked by creativity, autonomy, and deep understanding of self and others.
  • Transcendence
    Virtue involving hope, spirituality, and aesthetic sense, representing a connection beyond the physical self.
  • PERMA Model
    Theory outlining five elements—positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning, accomplishment—essential for well-being.
  • Positive Emotion
    Pleasant feeling from activities, relationships, or interests, fueling curiosity, excitement, and energy.
  • Engagement
    Deep absorption and passion for an activity, leading to appreciation of the present moment.
  • Relationship
    Connection with others, fostering openness, acceptance, and support, vital for psychological health.
  • Meaning
    Sense of purpose or understanding of something greater than oneself, often linked to spiritual health.
  • Accomplishment
    Achievement of realistic goals and lifelong success through effort and skill development.
  • Realism
    Quality of distinguishing between wants and needs, and accepting what can or cannot be changed.
  • Authenticity
    Genuine self-expression and comfort with one's identity, free from fear of judgment.
  • Autonomy
    Independence in decision-making, self-reliance, and freedom from external control.