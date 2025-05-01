Skip to main content
Positive Psychology quiz Flashcards

Positive Psychology quiz
  • What is the main focus of positive psychology?
    Positive psychology studies positive emotions, virtues, and character strengths that contribute to happiness and fulfillment.
  • What question does positive psychology seek to answer about life?
    It asks what makes life worth living and how we can find positives in our daily lives.
  • Name the six virtues identified in positive psychology.
    The six virtues are wisdom, courage, humanity, justice, moderation, and transcendence.
  • What character strengths are associated with the virtue of wisdom?
    Wisdom is associated with creativity, curiosity, and perspective.
  • Which character strengths are linked to the virtue of courage?
    Courage includes bravery, honesty, and persistence.
  • What does the virtue of humanity emphasize?
    Humanity emphasizes love and kindness towards oneself and others.
  • What are the key aspects of the virtue of justice?
    Justice involves fairness and collaboration in teamwork.
  • List the character strengths associated with moderation.
    Moderation includes modesty, forgiveness, and self-regulation.
  • What does transcendence represent in positive psychology?
    Transcendence is the highest level of self-actualization, involving aesthetic sense, hope, and spirituality.
  • Who developed the hierarchy of needs model in psychology?
    Abraham Maslow developed the hierarchy of needs model.
  • What is at the top of Maslow's hierarchy of needs?
    Self-actualization is at the top of Maslow's hierarchy.
  • List the five levels of Maslow's hierarchy of needs in order.
    The levels are survival needs, security needs, social needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization.
  • What are survival needs according to Maslow?
    Survival needs include food, water, and sleep.
  • What qualities do self-actualized individuals share?
    They share realism, authenticity, acceptance, creativity, autonomy, and capacity for intimacy.
  • How do self-actualized people demonstrate realism?
    They differentiate between wants and needs and accept what can and cannot be changed.
  • What is the PERMA model in positive psychology?
    The PERMA model outlines five elements of well-being: positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning, and accomplishment.
  • What does 'engagement' mean in the PERMA model?
    Engagement refers to being present in the moment and having passion and absorption in activities.
  • How is 'meaning' defined in the PERMA model?
    Meaning involves striving to find a purpose in life and understanding there is something greater than oneself.
  • Which elements of the PERMA model contribute more to happiness than pleasure?
    Engagement and meaning contribute more to happiness than pleasure.
  • How does positive psychology view happiness?
    Happiness is seen as a complex emotion experienced differently by individuals, generally involving pleasure, engagement, and meaning.