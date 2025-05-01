Positive Psychology quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the main focus of positive psychology? Positive psychology studies positive emotions, virtues, and character strengths that contribute to happiness and fulfillment.

What question does positive psychology seek to answer about life? It asks what makes life worth living and how we can find positives in our daily lives.

Name the six virtues identified in positive psychology. The six virtues are wisdom, courage, humanity, justice, moderation, and transcendence.

What character strengths are associated with the virtue of wisdom? Wisdom is associated with creativity, curiosity, and perspective.

Which character strengths are linked to the virtue of courage? Courage includes bravery, honesty, and persistence.

What does the virtue of humanity emphasize? Humanity emphasizes love and kindness towards oneself and others.