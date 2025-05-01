Principles of Physical Training definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Individuality Genetic factors and personal traits influence how each person responds to physical training and fitness improvements.

Specificity Targeted exercises develop particular fitness or skill components, depending on sport or activity requirements.

Progressive Overload Gradually increasing physical demands enhances fitness, but excessive increases may cause injury or be ineffective.

Reversibility Fitness gains diminish rapidly with inactivity; significant loss can occur within two months of stopping exercise.

FITT Principle A guideline for training that considers frequency, intensity, time, and type to optimize fitness improvements.

Frequency The number of exercise sessions performed per week, influencing overall fitness progress.