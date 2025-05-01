Principles of Physical Training definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Principles of Physical Training definitions

Principles of Physical Training definitions
  • Individuality
    Genetic factors and personal traits influence how each person responds to physical training and fitness improvements.
  • Specificity
    Targeted exercises develop particular fitness or skill components, depending on sport or activity requirements.
  • Progressive Overload
    Gradually increasing physical demands enhances fitness, but excessive increases may cause injury or be ineffective.
  • Reversibility
    Fitness gains diminish rapidly with inactivity; significant loss can occur within two months of stopping exercise.
  • FITT Principle
    A guideline for training that considers frequency, intensity, time, and type to optimize fitness improvements.
  • Frequency
    The number of exercise sessions performed per week, influencing overall fitness progress.
  • Intensity
    The exertion level during exercise, often measured by heart rate, determining the effectiveness of a workout.
  • Time
    The duration of each exercise session, which affects the extent of fitness benefits gained.
  • Type
    The specific kind of physical activity performed, chosen to target particular health or skill-related fitness components.
  • Maximum Heart Rate
    An estimate of the highest safe heart rate during exercise, calculated as 220 minus age.
  • Target Heart Rate
    A heart rate range, typically 64% to 96% of maximum, used to gauge optimal exercise intensity.
  • Cardiorespiratory Fitness
    The ability of the heart and lungs to supply oxygen efficiently during sustained physical activity.
  • Adaptive Thermogenesis
    The body's adjustment to lower activity levels, resulting in decreased energy expenditure and fitness.
  • Muscle Oxygen Intake
    The efficiency with which muscles absorb and utilize oxygen, which can improve with consistent training.
  • Skill-Related Fitness
    Components of fitness such as agility, coordination, and mobility, developed through specific training for sports.