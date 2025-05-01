Principles of Physical Training definitions Flashcards
Individuality Genetic factors and personal traits influence how each person responds to physical training and fitness improvements. Specificity Targeted exercises develop particular fitness or skill components, depending on sport or activity requirements. Progressive Overload Gradually increasing physical demands enhances fitness, but excessive increases may cause injury or be ineffective. Reversibility Fitness gains diminish rapidly with inactivity; significant loss can occur within two months of stopping exercise. FITT Principle A guideline for training that considers frequency, intensity, time, and type to optimize fitness improvements. Frequency The number of exercise sessions performed per week, influencing overall fitness progress. Intensity The exertion level during exercise, often measured by heart rate, determining the effectiveness of a workout. Time The duration of each exercise session, which affects the extent of fitness benefits gained. Type The specific kind of physical activity performed, chosen to target particular health or skill-related fitness components. Maximum Heart Rate An estimate of the highest safe heart rate during exercise, calculated as 220 minus age. Target Heart Rate A heart rate range, typically 64% to 96% of maximum, used to gauge optimal exercise intensity. Cardiorespiratory Fitness The ability of the heart and lungs to supply oxygen efficiently during sustained physical activity. Adaptive Thermogenesis The body's adjustment to lower activity levels, resulting in decreased energy expenditure and fitness. Muscle Oxygen Intake The efficiency with which muscles absorb and utilize oxygen, which can improve with consistent training. Skill-Related Fitness Components of fitness such as agility, coordination, and mobility, developed through specific training for sports.
