Principles of Physical Training quiz Flashcards
Back
What is the principle of individuality in physical training? Individuality means that people respond differently to the same exercise due to genetic factors, which influence their achievable fitness levels. How can continuous exercise affect muscle oxygen intake? Continuous and rigorous exercise can improve muscle oxygen intake efficiency by about 5 to 30%. Why do athletes in different sports often have different body shapes and sizes? Athletes' body shapes and sizes are often suited to the specific demands of their sport, reflecting the principle of individuality. What does the principle of specificity state? Specificity means that different exercises improve different fitness components and skill-related abilities. Why might a bodybuilder's training not improve cardiorespiratory fitness? Bodybuilders focus on weight-bearing exercises for muscle mass, which may not benefit cardiorespiratory fitness or other components like agility. What is progressive overload in physical training? Progressive overload involves gradually increasing physical demands on the body to improve fitness. What can happen if overload is increased too quickly? Increasing overload too quickly can be ineffective or cause injury. How did the football coach in the example apply progressive overload? The coach increased the weight lifted in each set by five pounds, progressively challenging the muscles. What is the principle of reversibility? Reversibility means that fitness gains can be lost if training stops, with up to half lost within two months of inactivity. How quickly can fitness gains diminish after stopping exercise? An individual can lose half of their fitness gains within two months of stopping exercise. What does the FITT principle stand for? FITT stands for Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type. What does 'frequency' refer to in the FITT principle? Frequency is the number of active sessions of activity per week. How is 'intensity' measured in the FITT principle? Intensity is measured by the target exertion level, often using target heart rate (THR). How do you calculate maximum heart rate (MHR)? Maximum heart rate is calculated as 220 minus your age. What is the target heart rate (THR) range for aerobic exercise? THR is typically 64% to 96% of your maximum heart rate. If a runner is 20 years old, what is her maximum heart rate? Her maximum heart rate would be 220 minus 20, which equals 200 beats per minute. How do you calculate the THR for a 20-year-old runner? Multiply the MHR (200) by 0.64 and 0.96 to get a THR range of 128 to 192 beats per minute. What does 'time' refer to in the FITT principle? Time refers to the duration of each activity session, such as 20 to 60 minutes per session. What does 'type' refer to in the FITT principle? Type focuses on the particular health-related fitness component targeted, such as running for cardiorespiratory fitness. Why is regular training important for maintaining fitness gains? Regular training is crucial because fitness gains can diminish rapidly with inactivity, following the principle of reversibility.
Principles of Physical Training quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/20