Principles of Physical Training quiz Flashcards

What is the principle of individuality in physical training? Individuality means that people respond differently to the same exercise due to genetic factors, which influence their achievable fitness levels.

How can continuous exercise affect muscle oxygen intake? Continuous and rigorous exercise can improve muscle oxygen intake efficiency by about 5 to 30%.

Why do athletes in different sports often have different body shapes and sizes? Athletes' body shapes and sizes are often suited to the specific demands of their sport, reflecting the principle of individuality.

What does the principle of specificity state? Specificity means that different exercises improve different fitness components and skill-related abilities.

Why might a bodybuilder's training not improve cardiorespiratory fitness? Bodybuilders focus on weight-bearing exercises for muscle mass, which may not benefit cardiorespiratory fitness or other components like agility.

What is progressive overload in physical training? Progressive overload involves gradually increasing physical demands on the body to improve fitness.