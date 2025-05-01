Principles of Physical Training quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

What are the four main principles of building fitness? The four main principles of building fitness are individuality, specificity, progressive overload, and reversibility.

Explain the principle of individuality in physical training. The principle of individuality states that different people respond differently to the same exercise due to genetic factors and other individual differences.

What does the principle of specificity mean in exercise? The principle of specificity means that different exercises improve specific fitness components and skills, so training should be tailored to the desired outcome.

Describe the concept of progressive overload in fitness training. Progressive overload involves gradually increasing the physical demands placed on the body to improve fitness, such as increasing weight, intensity, or duration.

What is reversibility in the context of physical training? Reversibility refers to the loss of fitness gains when exercise is stopped, with significant reductions possible within two months of inactivity.

Is the rear deltoid row considered a back exercise? Yes, the rear deltoid row is considered a back exercise.