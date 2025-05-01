Psychological Disorders & Treatments definitions Flashcards
Cognition Mental processes involved in acquiring knowledge and understanding, often disrupted in psychological disorders. Mood Disorder Category of mental conditions marked by significant disturbances in emotional state, affecting daily functioning. Major Depression Condition with persistent sadness, hopelessness, fatigue, and loss of interest, often requiring medication and therapy. Bipolar Disorder Mental illness featuring alternating episodes of high energy and impulsivity with periods of deep depression. Seasonal Affective Disorder Mood disturbance linked to seasonal changes, causing fatigue, sadness, and sleep issues, often treated with light therapy. Psychotherapy Treatment involving discussion with a trained therapist to manage thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. Electroconvulsive Therapy Medical procedure using electrical currents to induce brief seizures, typically for severe depression. Anxiety Disorder Group of mental conditions characterized by excessive fear, worry, and physical symptoms like muscle tension. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Condition marked by chronic, excessive worry, sleep disturbances, and difficulty concentrating. Panic Disorder Mental health issue involving sudden, intense episodes of fear with physical symptoms like rapid heartbeat and dizziness. Phobia Irrational and intense fear of specific objects, situations, or activities, often disproportionate to actual danger. Behavioral Therapy Treatment approach using reinforcement and stimulus-response techniques to modify maladaptive behaviors. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Therapeutic method focused on identifying and correcting negative thought patterns to improve emotional well-being. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Mental disorder involving persistent, intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviors performed to reduce anxiety. Schizophrenia Severe mental illness affecting perception, thought, and behavior, often involving delusions and hallucinations.
