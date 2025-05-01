Skip to main content
Psychological Disorders & Treatments definitions Flashcards

Psychological Disorders & Treatments definitions
  • Cognition
    Mental processes involved in acquiring knowledge and understanding, often disrupted in psychological disorders.
  • Mood Disorder
    Category of mental conditions marked by significant disturbances in emotional state, affecting daily functioning.
  • Major Depression
    Condition with persistent sadness, hopelessness, fatigue, and loss of interest, often requiring medication and therapy.
  • Bipolar Disorder
    Mental illness featuring alternating episodes of high energy and impulsivity with periods of deep depression.
  • Seasonal Affective Disorder
    Mood disturbance linked to seasonal changes, causing fatigue, sadness, and sleep issues, often treated with light therapy.
  • Psychotherapy
    Treatment involving discussion with a trained therapist to manage thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.
  • Electroconvulsive Therapy
    Medical procedure using electrical currents to induce brief seizures, typically for severe depression.
  • Anxiety Disorder
    Group of mental conditions characterized by excessive fear, worry, and physical symptoms like muscle tension.
  • Generalized Anxiety Disorder
    Condition marked by chronic, excessive worry, sleep disturbances, and difficulty concentrating.
  • Panic Disorder
    Mental health issue involving sudden, intense episodes of fear with physical symptoms like rapid heartbeat and dizziness.
  • Phobia
    Irrational and intense fear of specific objects, situations, or activities, often disproportionate to actual danger.
  • Behavioral Therapy
    Treatment approach using reinforcement and stimulus-response techniques to modify maladaptive behaviors.
  • Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
    Therapeutic method focused on identifying and correcting negative thought patterns to improve emotional well-being.
  • Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
    Mental disorder involving persistent, intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviors performed to reduce anxiety.
  • Schizophrenia
    Severe mental illness affecting perception, thought, and behavior, often involving delusions and hallucinations.