Psychological Disorders & Treatments definitions Flashcards

Cognition Mental processes involved in acquiring knowledge and understanding, often disrupted in psychological disorders.

Mood Disorder Category of mental conditions marked by significant disturbances in emotional state, affecting daily functioning.

Major Depression Condition with persistent sadness, hopelessness, fatigue, and loss of interest, often requiring medication and therapy.

Bipolar Disorder Mental illness featuring alternating episodes of high energy and impulsivity with periods of deep depression.

Seasonal Affective Disorder Mood disturbance linked to seasonal changes, causing fatigue, sadness, and sleep issues, often treated with light therapy.

Psychotherapy Treatment involving discussion with a trained therapist to manage thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.