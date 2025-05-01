Psychological Disorders & Treatments quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 21 ) Hide definitions

What are psychological disorders? Psychological disorders are conditions that significantly disturb an individual's cognition, emotions, or behavior, often disrupting daily functioning.

What percentage of college students experience serious psychological distress? Approximately 19.5% of college students experience serious psychological distress.

Which group is at higher risk for mental illness among college students? LGBTQIA+ individuals tend to have higher risks of mental illness.

What are mood disorders? Mood disorders impact an individual's emotional state and affect their ability to function.

What is psychotherapy? Psychotherapy is talking to a trained therapist to help understand and manage thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

What is electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and when is it used? ECT involves running an electrical current to induce brief seizures and is used for severe cases of depression.