Psychological Disorders & Treatments quiz Flashcards

Psychological Disorders & Treatments quiz
  • What are psychological disorders?
    Psychological disorders are conditions that significantly disturb an individual's cognition, emotions, or behavior, often disrupting daily functioning.
  • What percentage of college students experience serious psychological distress?
    Approximately 19.5% of college students experience serious psychological distress.
  • Which group is at higher risk for mental illness among college students?
    LGBTQIA+ individuals tend to have higher risks of mental illness.
  • What are mood disorders?
    Mood disorders impact an individual's emotional state and affect their ability to function.
  • What is psychotherapy?
    Psychotherapy is talking to a trained therapist to help understand and manage thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.
  • What is electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and when is it used?
    ECT involves running an electrical current to induce brief seizures and is used for severe cases of depression.
  • What are common symptoms of Major Depression?
    Symptoms include feelings of hopelessness, sadness, trouble concentrating, loss of interest, appetite changes, and fatigue.
  • How is Major Depression typically treated?
    It is treated with a combination of antidepressants and psychotherapy, and ECT for severe cases.
  • What characterizes Bipolar Disorder?
    Bipolar Disorder is characterized by severe mood swings, including manic (high energy) and depressive (low energy) phases.
  • What treatments are used for Bipolar Disorder?
    Mood stabilizers and antipsychotic medications are commonly used to treat Bipolar Disorder.
  • What is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and what are its symptoms?
    SAD involves bouts of extreme fatigue, irritability, sadness, appetite and weight changes, and increased sleep, often during dreary seasons.
  • How is Seasonal Affective Disorder treated?
    Light therapy, exercise, diet changes, and sleep adjustments are used to treat SAD.
  • What are anxiety disorders and what do they affect?
    Anxiety disorders impact emotions, thoughts, and physical responses, leading to fear and anxiety.
  • What are the main treatments for anxiety disorders?
    Behavioral therapy and cognitive-behavioral therapy are the main treatments for anxiety disorders.
  • What is Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)?
    GAD is characterized by excessive anxiety and worry, sleep issues, muscle tension, fatigue, and trouble concentrating.
  • What is a panic attack and what disorder is it associated with?
    A panic attack involves sudden intense fear with symptoms like rapid heartbeat, sweating, and shortness of breath, and is associated with Panic Disorder.
  • What are phobic disorders?
    Phobic disorders involve intense fear or anxiety about specific objects, situations, or activities, disproportionate to actual danger.
  • What is Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)?
    OCD is characterized by obsessions (persistent thoughts) and compulsions (repetitive behaviors) that cause anxiety and distress.
  • How is OCD treated?
    OCD is treated with psychotherapy and medications to help manage obsessions and compulsions.
  • What are the main symptoms of schizophrenia?
    Symptoms include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking, and abnormal motor behavior.
  • What treatments are available for schizophrenia?
    Treatments include medications, psychotherapy, and hospitalization in severe cases for safety and monitoring.