Psychological Disorders & Treatments quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the number-one reason people seek mental health services? The number-one reason people seek mental health services is depression. Stimulant medications are commonly used to treat which behavioral health condition? Stimulant medications are commonly used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). What is a triggering event for a behavioral health crisis? A triggering event for a behavioral health crisis can be any significant stressor or traumatic event that overwhelms an individual's ability to cope, such as loss of a loved one, major life changes, or acute stress. Which benefit may result from using mental health services? Benefits of using mental health services include improved emotional well-being, better management of symptoms, enhanced coping skills, and improved daily functioning. What is a valid mental health resource? A valid mental health resource includes licensed mental health professionals such as therapists, counselors, psychiatrists, and support groups. What is mental health parity? Mental health parity refers to the principle that mental health conditions should be treated with the same importance and coverage as physical health conditions in insurance and healthcare. Are mental health disorders usually due to a single cause? No, mental health disorders are not usually due to a single cause; they often result from a combination of psychological, biological, and developmental factors. Mental health disorders are __________. Mental health disorders are conditions that significantly disturb an individual's cognition, emotions, and behavior, often disrupting daily functioning. How do mental health disorders affect everyday activities? Mental health disorders can disrupt everyday activities by impairing cognition, emotions, and behavior, making it difficult to function in daily life. Are mental health disorders considered real diseases? Yes, mental health disorders are considered real diseases that can significantly impact a person's life and require appropriate treatment. Which is a barrier to seeking mental health treatment? Barriers to seeking mental health treatment include stigma, lack of awareness, limited access to care, and financial constraints. What are some common types of mood disorders and their treatments? Common mood disorders include major depression, bipolar disorder, and seasonal affective disorder. Treatments may involve psychotherapy, medications such as antidepressants or mood stabilizers, and light therapy for seasonal affective disorder.
