Psychological Disorders & Treatments quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the number-one reason people seek mental health services? The number-one reason people seek mental health services is depression.

Stimulant medications are commonly used to treat which behavioral health condition? Stimulant medications are commonly used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

What is a triggering event for a behavioral health crisis? A triggering event for a behavioral health crisis can be any significant stressor or traumatic event that overwhelms an individual's ability to cope, such as loss of a loved one, major life changes, or acute stress.

Which benefit may result from using mental health services? Benefits of using mental health services include improved emotional well-being, better management of symptoms, enhanced coping skills, and improved daily functioning.

What is a valid mental health resource? A valid mental health resource includes licensed mental health professionals such as therapists, counselors, psychiatrists, and support groups.

What is mental health parity? Mental health parity refers to the principle that mental health conditions should be treated with the same importance and coverage as physical health conditions in insurance and healthcare.