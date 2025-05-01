Risks of Overweight & Obesity definitions Flashcards
Obesity Chronic condition marked by excess body fat, raising chances of serious physical and mental health complications. Overweight State of having more body weight than is considered healthy, increasing vulnerability to various diseases. Body Mass Index Numerical value derived from height and weight, used to classify weight status and health risk levels. Class Three Obesity Highest obesity category, associated with a fourfold increase in risk of death and severe health consequences. Cardiovascular Disease Group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, often linked to excess body fat. Type Two Diabetes Chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar, frequently associated with excess weight. Cancer Uncontrolled cell growth that may affect organs such as colon, gallbladder, kidney, and prostate, with higher risk in obesity. Hypertension Condition of persistently elevated blood pressure, commonly found in individuals with excess body fat. Stroke Medical emergency caused by interrupted blood flow to the brain, with increased likelihood in obesity. LDL Cholesterol Type of blood fat known as 'bad' cholesterol, often elevated in those with excess weight, contributing to heart disease. HDL Cholesterol Type of blood fat known as 'good' cholesterol, often reduced in obesity, lowering protection against heart disease. Kidney Failure Loss of kidney function, a possible complication of type two diabetes and obesity. Blindness Loss of vision, which can result from diabetes-related complications in individuals with excess body weight. Weight Stigma Negative attitudes, discrimination, and stereotyping directed at individuals with excess body weight. Depression Mental health disorder marked by persistent sadness, often worsened by weight-related discrimination.
Risks of Overweight & Obesity definitions
