Risks of Overweight & Obesity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Obesity Chronic condition marked by excess body fat, raising chances of serious physical and mental health complications.

Overweight State of having more body weight than is considered healthy, increasing vulnerability to various diseases.

Body Mass Index Numerical value derived from height and weight, used to classify weight status and health risk levels.

Class Three Obesity Highest obesity category, associated with a fourfold increase in risk of death and severe health consequences.

Cardiovascular Disease Group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, often linked to excess body fat.

Type Two Diabetes Chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar, frequently associated with excess weight.