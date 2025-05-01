Skip to main content
Risks of Overweight & Obesity definitions Flashcards

Risks of Overweight & Obesity definitions
  • Obesity
    Chronic condition marked by excess body fat, raising chances of serious physical and mental health complications.
  • Overweight
    State of having more body weight than is considered healthy, increasing vulnerability to various diseases.
  • Body Mass Index
    Numerical value derived from height and weight, used to classify weight status and health risk levels.
  • Class Three Obesity
    Highest obesity category, associated with a fourfold increase in risk of death and severe health consequences.
  • Cardiovascular Disease
    Group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, often linked to excess body fat.
  • Type Two Diabetes
    Chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar, frequently associated with excess weight.
  • Cancer
    Uncontrolled cell growth that may affect organs such as colon, gallbladder, kidney, and prostate, with higher risk in obesity.
  • Hypertension
    Condition of persistently elevated blood pressure, commonly found in individuals with excess body fat.
  • Stroke
    Medical emergency caused by interrupted blood flow to the brain, with increased likelihood in obesity.
  • LDL Cholesterol
    Type of blood fat known as 'bad' cholesterol, often elevated in those with excess weight, contributing to heart disease.
  • HDL Cholesterol
    Type of blood fat known as 'good' cholesterol, often reduced in obesity, lowering protection against heart disease.
  • Kidney Failure
    Loss of kidney function, a possible complication of type two diabetes and obesity.
  • Blindness
    Loss of vision, which can result from diabetes-related complications in individuals with excess body weight.
  • Weight Stigma
    Negative attitudes, discrimination, and stereotyping directed at individuals with excess body weight.
  • Depression
    Mental health disorder marked by persistent sadness, often worsened by weight-related discrimination.