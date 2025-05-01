Risks of Overweight & Obesity quiz Flashcards
What is obesity classified as in terms of disease type? Obesity is classified as a chronic and complex disease. Name three major physical health risks associated with overweight and obesity. Cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers are major risks. How does class three obesity affect mortality risk? Class three obesity is associated with a fourfold (4x) increase in mortality risk. What are two common cardiovascular risks linked to obesity? Hypertension and heart disease are common cardiovascular risks. How does obesity affect cholesterol levels? Obesity increases LDL (bad) cholesterol and decreases HDL (good) cholesterol. What is a potential consequence of type 2 diabetes related to obesity? Type 2 diabetes can lead to kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, and blindness. List two types of cancer associated with obesity. Colon cancer and kidney cancer are associated with obesity. What mental health issues are commonly linked to overweight and obesity? Stress and depression are commonly linked to overweight and obesity. What is weight stigma? Weight stigma is negative attitude, discrimination, and stereotyping towards people with overweight and obesity. How can weight stigma impact mental health? Weight stigma can lead to stress and depression, often due to bullying and discrimination. What is the relationship between obesity and all-cause mortality? Obesity increases the risk of all-cause mortality. How does excess body fat affect health? Excess body fat can significantly affect both physical and mental health. What is one way obesity can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease? Obesity can increase LDL cholesterol, which raises the risk of cardiovascular disease. What is a possible outcome of type 2 diabetes caused by obesity? Blindness is a possible outcome of type 2 diabetes caused by obesity. How does obesity relate to cancer risk? Obesity increases the risk of developing certain cancers, such as gallbladder and prostate cancer. What is the effect of class three obesity on the risk of death from cancer? Class three obesity doubles the risk of death from cancer. What social factor can worsen mental health in people with obesity? Bullying and discrimination due to weight stigma can worsen mental health. Why is understanding the risks of obesity important? Understanding these risks is crucial for promoting health and well-being. What are the two types of cholesterol affected by obesity? Obesity increases LDL (bad) cholesterol and decreases HDL (good) cholesterol. How does obesity impact both physical and psychological health? Obesity can cause diseases like diabetes and cancer, and also lead to stress and depression.
