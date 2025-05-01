Risks of Overweight & Obesity quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Risks of Overweight & Obesity quiz

Risks of Overweight & Obesity quiz
  • What is obesity classified as in terms of disease type?
    Obesity is classified as a chronic and complex disease.
  • Name three major physical health risks associated with overweight and obesity.
    Cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers are major risks.
  • How does class three obesity affect mortality risk?
    Class three obesity is associated with a fourfold (4x) increase in mortality risk.
  • What are two common cardiovascular risks linked to obesity?
    Hypertension and heart disease are common cardiovascular risks.
  • How does obesity affect cholesterol levels?
    Obesity increases LDL (bad) cholesterol and decreases HDL (good) cholesterol.
  • What is a potential consequence of type 2 diabetes related to obesity?
    Type 2 diabetes can lead to kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, and blindness.
  • List two types of cancer associated with obesity.
    Colon cancer and kidney cancer are associated with obesity.
  • What mental health issues are commonly linked to overweight and obesity?
    Stress and depression are commonly linked to overweight and obesity.
  • What is weight stigma?
    Weight stigma is negative attitude, discrimination, and stereotyping towards people with overweight and obesity.
  • How can weight stigma impact mental health?
    Weight stigma can lead to stress and depression, often due to bullying and discrimination.
  • What is the relationship between obesity and all-cause mortality?
    Obesity increases the risk of all-cause mortality.
  • How does excess body fat affect health?
    Excess body fat can significantly affect both physical and mental health.
  • What is one way obesity can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease?
    Obesity can increase LDL cholesterol, which raises the risk of cardiovascular disease.
  • What is a possible outcome of type 2 diabetes caused by obesity?
    Blindness is a possible outcome of type 2 diabetes caused by obesity.
  • How does obesity relate to cancer risk?
    Obesity increases the risk of developing certain cancers, such as gallbladder and prostate cancer.
  • What is the effect of class three obesity on the risk of death from cancer?
    Class three obesity doubles the risk of death from cancer.
  • What social factor can worsen mental health in people with obesity?
    Bullying and discrimination due to weight stigma can worsen mental health.
  • Why is understanding the risks of obesity important?
    Understanding these risks is crucial for promoting health and well-being.
  • What are the two types of cholesterol affected by obesity?
    Obesity increases LDL (bad) cholesterol and decreases HDL (good) cholesterol.
  • How does obesity impact both physical and psychological health?
    Obesity can cause diseases like diabetes and cancer, and also lead to stress and depression.