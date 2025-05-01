Risks of Overweight & Obesity quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is obesity classified as in terms of disease type? Obesity is classified as a chronic and complex disease.

Name three major physical health risks associated with overweight and obesity. Cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers are major risks.

How does class three obesity affect mortality risk? Class three obesity is associated with a fourfold (4x) increase in mortality risk.

What are two common cardiovascular risks linked to obesity? Hypertension and heart disease are common cardiovascular risks.

How does obesity affect cholesterol levels? Obesity increases LDL (bad) cholesterol and decreases HDL (good) cholesterol.

What is a potential consequence of type 2 diabetes related to obesity? Type 2 diabetes can lead to kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, and blindness.