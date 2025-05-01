Risks of Overweight & Obesity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is a disease commonly associated with unhealthful weight gain and obesity? Type 2 diabetes is a disease commonly associated with unhealthful weight gain and obesity.

What is class three obesity associated with in terms of mortality risk? Class three obesity is associated with a fourfold increase in mortality risk. This means individuals in this category have four times the likelihood of death compared to those with lower BMI.

How does obesity affect cholesterol levels in the body? Obesity can increase LDL (bad) cholesterol and decrease HDL (good) cholesterol. These changes raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.

What are some specific cardiovascular risks linked to overweight and obesity? Overweight and obesity increase the risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart disease. These conditions are major contributors to morbidity and mortality.

Which types of cancer are mentioned as being associated with obesity? Obesity is associated with colon, gallbladder, kidney, and prostate cancers. These cancers are more likely to occur in individuals with excess body fat.

What mental health issues are commonly linked to overweight and obesity? Stress and depression are commonly linked to overweight and obesity. These issues can be exacerbated by weight stigma and bullying.