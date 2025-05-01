Risks of Overweight & Obesity quiz #1 Flashcards
What is a disease commonly associated with unhealthful weight gain and obesity? Type 2 diabetes is a disease commonly associated with unhealthful weight gain and obesity. What is class three obesity associated with in terms of mortality risk? Class three obesity is associated with a fourfold increase in mortality risk. This means individuals in this category have four times the likelihood of death compared to those with lower BMI. How does obesity affect cholesterol levels in the body? Obesity can increase LDL (bad) cholesterol and decrease HDL (good) cholesterol. These changes raise the risk of cardiovascular disease. What are some specific cardiovascular risks linked to overweight and obesity? Overweight and obesity increase the risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart disease. These conditions are major contributors to morbidity and mortality. Which types of cancer are mentioned as being associated with obesity? Obesity is associated with colon, gallbladder, kidney, and prostate cancers. These cancers are more likely to occur in individuals with excess body fat. What mental health issues are commonly linked to overweight and obesity? Stress and depression are commonly linked to overweight and obesity. These issues can be exacerbated by weight stigma and bullying. What is weight stigma and how does it affect individuals with obesity? Weight stigma refers to negative attitudes, discrimination, and stereotyping toward people with overweight and obesity. It can lead to mental health problems such as stress and depression. What are some complications of type 2 diabetes that are more likely in people with obesity? Complications of type 2 diabetes in people with obesity include kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, and blindness. These risks are heightened by excess body fat. How does excess body fat impact both physical and mental health? Excess body fat increases the risk of diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer, and can also lead to mental health issues. Both physical and psychological well-being are affected. What role does bullying play in the mental health of individuals with overweight or obesity? Bullying, often stemming from weight stigma, can contribute to stress and depression in individuals with overweight or obesity. This social factor worsens the psychological impact of obesity.
Risks of Overweight & Obesity quiz #1
