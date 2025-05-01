Skip to main content
Sexually Transmitted Diseases definitions Flashcards

Sexually Transmitted Diseases definitions
  • Sexually Transmitted Infection
    Initial infection from sexual contact, caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, often without symptoms.
  • Sexually Transmitted Disease
    Symptomatic phase following an initial infection, marked by visible or felt health effects.
  • Bacterium
    Microscopic organism responsible for some infections passed through sexual contact.
  • Virus
    Non-living infectious agent that can cause diseases like HPV and HIV after sexual transmission.
  • Parasite
    Organism living on or in a host, sometimes causing infections such as trichomoniasis.
  • Fungus
    Type of organism that can lead to certain sexually transmitted infections.
  • Bodily Sores
    Blisters or lesions appearing around the mouth, genitals, or rectum, often indicating infection.
  • Discharge
    Abnormal fluid from reproductive organs, with changes in color, consistency, or quantity.
  • Swollen Lymph Nodes
    Enlargement in neck or groin areas, signaling immune response to infection.
  • Rash
    Skin irritation or redness, commonly found on abdomen, hands, feet, or groin.
  • Odor
    Unpleasant smell, especially after urination, often associated with infection.
  • Condom
    Barrier method used during sexual activity to reduce transmission risk of infections.
  • Abstinence
    Complete avoidance of sexual activity, providing the highest protection against transmission.
  • High-Risk Behavior
    Actions such as unprotected sex or drug use that greatly increase chances of infection.
  • Human Papillomavirus
    Most widespread sexually transmitted virus, linked to certain cancers and high infection rates.