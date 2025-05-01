Sexually Transmitted Diseases definitions Flashcards
Sexually Transmitted Infection Initial infection from sexual contact, caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, often without symptoms. Sexually Transmitted Disease Symptomatic phase following an initial infection, marked by visible or felt health effects. Bacterium Microscopic organism responsible for some infections passed through sexual contact. Virus Non-living infectious agent that can cause diseases like HPV and HIV after sexual transmission. Parasite Organism living on or in a host, sometimes causing infections such as trichomoniasis. Fungus Type of organism that can lead to certain sexually transmitted infections. Bodily Sores Blisters or lesions appearing around the mouth, genitals, or rectum, often indicating infection. Discharge Abnormal fluid from reproductive organs, with changes in color, consistency, or quantity. Swollen Lymph Nodes Enlargement in neck or groin areas, signaling immune response to infection. Rash Skin irritation or redness, commonly found on abdomen, hands, feet, or groin. Odor Unpleasant smell, especially after urination, often associated with infection. Condom Barrier method used during sexual activity to reduce transmission risk of infections. Abstinence Complete avoidance of sexual activity, providing the highest protection against transmission. High-Risk Behavior Actions such as unprotected sex or drug use that greatly increase chances of infection. Human Papillomavirus Most widespread sexually transmitted virus, linked to certain cancers and high infection rates.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases definitions
