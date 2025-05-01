Sexually Transmitted Diseases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Sexually Transmitted Infection Initial infection from sexual contact, caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, often without symptoms.

Sexually Transmitted Disease Symptomatic phase following an initial infection, marked by visible or felt health effects.

Bacterium Microscopic organism responsible for some infections passed through sexual contact.

Virus Non-living infectious agent that can cause diseases like HPV and HIV after sexual transmission.

Parasite Organism living on or in a host, sometimes causing infections such as trichomoniasis.

Fungus Type of organism that can lead to certain sexually transmitted infections.