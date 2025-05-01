Sexually Transmitted Diseases quiz Flashcards
What is the main difference between an STI and an STD? An STI is the initial infection caused by a pathogen, while an STD is the symptomatic stage of that infection. What are the four types of infectious agents that can cause STIs? STIs can be caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. List two common symptoms of STDs. Common symptoms include bodily sores and abnormal discharge. Why are the terms STI and STD often used interchangeably? Because most STIs eventually progress to STDs if untreated, and the distinction between infection and disease can be blurred. What is a common symptom of STDs that affects the lymphatic system? Swollen lymph nodes, especially in the neck or groin, are a common symptom. What trend has been observed in STI cases over the past 20 years? There has been a steady increase in the number of STI cases. Name two factors contributing to the increase in STI cases. Decreased condom use and reduced funding for prevention programs are major factors. Which age group accounts for more than half of all US STI cases? Young people aged 15 to 24 account for more than half of all cases. Which racial and ethnic groups are disproportionately affected by new STI cases? African Americans, Hispanics, and other racial/ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected. Which gender tends to have higher prevalence rates of new STI cases? Women tend to have higher prevalence rates of new STI cases. Which STI has more cases than all other STIs combined? HPV (Human Papillomavirus) has more cases than all other STIs combined. What is the relationship between HPV and cancer? HPV is linked to certain types of cancers, and reported cases often refer to cancer cases. Which two STIs are more prevalent among men than women? Syphilis and HIV are more prevalent among men, especially due to men who have sex with men. What is the most effective way to prevent STI transmission? Abstinence is the most effective way to prevent STI transmission. What is considered a low-risk behavior for STI transmission? Low-risk behaviors include kissing or holding hands, as long as there are no sores or cuts. How does drug use increase the risk of STI transmission? Drug use can impair judgment, leading to high-risk behaviors, and can also expose individuals to infections through bodily fluids. What is a moderate-risk behavior for STI transmission? Moderate-risk behavior includes protected sex using condoms or other barriers. What is a high-risk behavior for contracting an STI? High-risk behaviors include having unprotected sex and combining sex with drug use. Why might increased screening lead to higher reported STI cases? Increased screening detects more cases, which raises the number of reported infections. What is one reason why women may have higher reported rates of certain STIs? Women may have higher reported rates due to biological factors and more frequent screening.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases quiz
