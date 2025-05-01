Sexually Transmitted Diseases quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the main difference between an STI and an STD? An STI is the initial infection caused by a pathogen, while an STD is the symptomatic stage of that infection.

What are the four types of infectious agents that can cause STIs? STIs can be caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi.

List two common symptoms of STDs. Common symptoms include bodily sores and abnormal discharge.

Why are the terms STI and STD often used interchangeably? Because most STIs eventually progress to STDs if untreated, and the distinction between infection and disease can be blurred.

What is a common symptom of STDs that affects the lymphatic system? Swollen lymph nodes, especially in the neck or groin, are a common symptom.

What trend has been observed in STI cases over the past 20 years? There has been a steady increase in the number of STI cases.