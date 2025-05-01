Sleep and Health definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Sleep Deprivation A state resulting from consistently obtaining less than the recommended amount, leading to impaired physical and mental functions.

Hormone Regulation A process influenced by rest that affects the release of growth-related substances, impacting muscle and bone development.

Cardiovascular Health A condition affected by nightly rest, with insufficient amounts increasing risks of stroke, hypertension, and chronic inflammation.

Immune Function A defense mechanism weakened by inadequate rest, making the body more susceptible to infections like influenza and strep throat.

Cognitive Abilities Mental skills such as memory, learning, and problem-solving that decline when nightly rest is insufficient.

Metabolism A set of processes for energy production and blood sugar regulation, disrupted by poor nightly rest, raising risks for obesity and diabetes.