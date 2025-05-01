Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Sleep and Health definitions Flashcards

Back
Sleep and Health definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Sleep Deprivation
    A state resulting from consistently obtaining less than the recommended amount, leading to impaired physical and mental functions.
  • Hormone Regulation
    A process influenced by rest that affects the release of growth-related substances, impacting muscle and bone development.
  • Cardiovascular Health
    A condition affected by nightly rest, with insufficient amounts increasing risks of stroke, hypertension, and chronic inflammation.
  • Immune Function
    A defense mechanism weakened by inadequate rest, making the body more susceptible to infections like influenza and strep throat.
  • Cognitive Abilities
    Mental skills such as memory, learning, and problem-solving that decline when nightly rest is insufficient.
  • Metabolism
    A set of processes for energy production and blood sugar regulation, disrupted by poor nightly rest, raising risks for obesity and diabetes.
  • Reproductive Health
    A state influenced by nightly rest, with insufficient amounts reducing fertility rates and affecting reproductive cell quality.
  • Growth Hormone
    A substance released during rest that supports muscle and bone development, with reduced levels linked to insufficient nightly rest.
  • Obesity
    A chronic condition with increased risk due to poor nightly rest, often associated with disrupted metabolism and hormone balance.
  • Diabetes
    A metabolic disorder with heightened risk from inadequate nightly rest, related to impaired blood sugar regulation.
  • Hypertension
    A chronic elevation of blood pressure, with risk increased by insufficient nightly rest and associated inflammation.
  • Inflammation
    A chronic bodily response that can be elevated by poor nightly rest, contributing to cardiovascular and metabolic disorders.
  • Fertility
    A reproductive capacity that can decline with insufficient nightly rest, affecting both male and female reproductive systems.
  • Well-being
    An overall state of health and vitality, maintained by adequate nightly rest and threatened by chronic deprivation.
  • Restorative Sleep
    A nightly state that rejuvenates body and mind, supporting energy, health, and optimal functioning.