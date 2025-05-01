Sleep and Health definitions Flashcards
Sleep Deprivation A state resulting from consistently obtaining less than the recommended amount, leading to impaired physical and mental functions. Hormone Regulation A process influenced by rest that affects the release of growth-related substances, impacting muscle and bone development. Cardiovascular Health A condition affected by nightly rest, with insufficient amounts increasing risks of stroke, hypertension, and chronic inflammation. Immune Function A defense mechanism weakened by inadequate rest, making the body more susceptible to infections like influenza and strep throat. Cognitive Abilities Mental skills such as memory, learning, and problem-solving that decline when nightly rest is insufficient. Metabolism A set of processes for energy production and blood sugar regulation, disrupted by poor nightly rest, raising risks for obesity and diabetes. Reproductive Health A state influenced by nightly rest, with insufficient amounts reducing fertility rates and affecting reproductive cell quality. Growth Hormone A substance released during rest that supports muscle and bone development, with reduced levels linked to insufficient nightly rest. Obesity A chronic condition with increased risk due to poor nightly rest, often associated with disrupted metabolism and hormone balance. Diabetes A metabolic disorder with heightened risk from inadequate nightly rest, related to impaired blood sugar regulation. Hypertension A chronic elevation of blood pressure, with risk increased by insufficient nightly rest and associated inflammation. Inflammation A chronic bodily response that can be elevated by poor nightly rest, contributing to cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Fertility A reproductive capacity that can decline with insufficient nightly rest, affecting both male and female reproductive systems. Well-being An overall state of health and vitality, maintained by adequate nightly rest and threatened by chronic deprivation. Restorative Sleep A nightly state that rejuvenates body and mind, supporting energy, health, and optimal functioning.
