Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Sleep and Health quiz Flashcards

Back
Sleep and Health quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • How many hours of sleep do most adults need per night for optimal health?
    Most adults need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night for optimal health.
  • What are two main benefits of adequate sleep for the body?
    Adequate sleep is regenerative and restorative, energizing both the body and mind.
  • What is considered under sleeping for most adults?
    Sleeping less than 7 hours per night is considered under sleeping for most adults.
  • What is considered oversleeping for most adults?
    Sleeping more than 9 hours per night is considered oversleeping for most adults.
  • How does lack of sleep affect hormone regulation?
    Lack of sleep reduces the release of growth hormone, leading to decreased muscle growth and bone production.
  • What effect does insufficient sleep have on the cardiovascular system?
    Short sleep durations increase chronic inflammation and the risk of stroke, hypertension, and obesity.
  • How does sleep deprivation impact the immune system?
    Sleep deprivation weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections like the common cold and influenza.
  • What cognitive functions are negatively affected by lack of sleep?
    Lack of sleep decreases memory storage, learning abilities, and problem-solving skills.
  • How does sleep regulate metabolism?
    Sleep helps regulate blood sugar levels, and insufficient sleep increases the risk of obesity and diabetes.
  • What reproductive effects can chronic sleep deprivation have on men?
    Chronic sleep deprivation can decrease semen concentration, sperm mobility, and testicle size in men.
  • How does lack of sleep affect fertility in women?
    Insufficient sleep can lead to decreased fertility rates in women.
  • What chronic diseases are associated with long-term sleep deprivation?
    Chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
  • Why is sleep considered critical for overall well-being?
    Sleep is critical because it maintains physical and mental health and helps prevent chronic diseases.
  • What happens to muscle growth when sleep is insufficient?
    Muscle growth decreases due to reduced release of growth hormone when sleep is insufficient.
  • How does sleep deprivation affect bone production?
    Sleep deprivation leads to decreased proper bone production due to lower growth hormone levels.
  • What are some infections you are more susceptible to with poor sleep?
    Poor sleep increases susceptibility to infections such as the common cold, strep throat, and influenza.
  • How does sleep impact energy levels?
    Adequate sleep helps energize both the body and mind.
  • What is the relationship between sleep and problem-solving skills?
    Lack of sleep impairs problem-solving skills by negatively affecting cognitive function.
  • What is the effect of sleep deprivation on blood sugar regulation?
    Sleep deprivation disrupts blood sugar regulation, increasing the risk of obesity and diabetes.
  • Why should individuals prioritize getting enough sleep?
    Prioritizing adequate sleep is crucial for maintaining well-being and preventing chronic diseases.