Sleep and Health quiz Flashcards

How many hours of sleep do most adults need per night for optimal health? Most adults need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night for optimal health.

What are two main benefits of adequate sleep for the body? Adequate sleep is regenerative and restorative, energizing both the body and mind.

What is considered under sleeping for most adults? Sleeping less than 7 hours per night is considered under sleeping for most adults.

What is considered oversleeping for most adults? Sleeping more than 9 hours per night is considered oversleeping for most adults.

How does lack of sleep affect hormone regulation? Lack of sleep reduces the release of growth hormone, leading to decreased muscle growth and bone production.

What effect does insufficient sleep have on the cardiovascular system? Short sleep durations increase chronic inflammation and the risk of stroke, hypertension, and obesity.