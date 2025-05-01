Sleep and Health quiz Flashcards
How many hours of sleep do most adults need per night for optimal health? Most adults need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night for optimal health. What are two main benefits of adequate sleep for the body? Adequate sleep is regenerative and restorative, energizing both the body and mind. What is considered under sleeping for most adults? Sleeping less than 7 hours per night is considered under sleeping for most adults. What is considered oversleeping for most adults? Sleeping more than 9 hours per night is considered oversleeping for most adults. How does lack of sleep affect hormone regulation? Lack of sleep reduces the release of growth hormone, leading to decreased muscle growth and bone production. What effect does insufficient sleep have on the cardiovascular system? Short sleep durations increase chronic inflammation and the risk of stroke, hypertension, and obesity. How does sleep deprivation impact the immune system? Sleep deprivation weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections like the common cold and influenza. What cognitive functions are negatively affected by lack of sleep? Lack of sleep decreases memory storage, learning abilities, and problem-solving skills. How does sleep regulate metabolism? Sleep helps regulate blood sugar levels, and insufficient sleep increases the risk of obesity and diabetes. What reproductive effects can chronic sleep deprivation have on men? Chronic sleep deprivation can decrease semen concentration, sperm mobility, and testicle size in men. How does lack of sleep affect fertility in women? Insufficient sleep can lead to decreased fertility rates in women. What chronic diseases are associated with long-term sleep deprivation? Chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Why is sleep considered critical for overall well-being? Sleep is critical because it maintains physical and mental health and helps prevent chronic diseases. What happens to muscle growth when sleep is insufficient? Muscle growth decreases due to reduced release of growth hormone when sleep is insufficient. How does sleep deprivation affect bone production? Sleep deprivation leads to decreased proper bone production due to lower growth hormone levels. What are some infections you are more susceptible to with poor sleep? Poor sleep increases susceptibility to infections such as the common cold, strep throat, and influenza. How does sleep impact energy levels? Adequate sleep helps energize both the body and mind. What is the relationship between sleep and problem-solving skills? Lack of sleep impairs problem-solving skills by negatively affecting cognitive function. What is the effect of sleep deprivation on blood sugar regulation? Sleep deprivation disrupts blood sugar regulation, increasing the risk of obesity and diabetes. Why should individuals prioritize getting enough sleep? Prioritizing adequate sleep is crucial for maintaining well-being and preventing chronic diseases.
