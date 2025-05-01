Sleep Disorders definitions Flashcards
Insomnia Condition marked by persistent difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep, often linked to depression, heart disease, and stress. Sleep Apnea Breathing disorder during sleep with repeated pauses lasting at least ten seconds, often accompanied by loud snoring. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Type of sleep apnea caused by relaxed throat muscles and tongue blocking the airway, resulting in disrupted breathing. Central Sleep Apnea Less common form of sleep apnea involving a disconnect between brain signals and muscle movement, often related to alcohol use. Narcolepsy Neurological disorder affecting sleep-wake cycles, causing sudden, uncontrollable episodes of sleep and related symptoms. Cataplexy Sudden loss of muscle tone often triggered by strong emotions, commonly associated with narcolepsy. Paralysis Temporary inability to move or speak, frequently occurring during transitions between sleep and wakefulness in narcolepsy. Hallucinations Vivid sensory experiences that may occur during sleep-wake transitions, often linked to severe narcolepsy. Restless Leg Syndrome Neurological disorder causing uncomfortable sensations in the legs, leading to an urge to move and possible pain. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Psychological treatment focusing on changing negative thought patterns to reduce stress and improve sleep quality. Thought Refocusing Technique involving replacement of negative thoughts with positive ones to lower stress and facilitate sleep. CPAP Machine Device delivering continuous positive airway pressure through the nose to keep airways open during sleep. Stimulant Medications Drugs prescribed to promote wakefulness and manage symptoms of narcolepsy by increasing alertness. Sleep Hygiene Set of lifestyle practices aimed at improving sleep quality and consistency, such as exercise and reduced substance use. Antidepressants Medications that can boost energy and help manage sleep disorders, especially narcolepsy.
