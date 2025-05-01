Sleep Disorders definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Insomnia Condition marked by persistent difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep, often linked to depression, heart disease, and stress.

Sleep Apnea Breathing disorder during sleep with repeated pauses lasting at least ten seconds, often accompanied by loud snoring.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Type of sleep apnea caused by relaxed throat muscles and tongue blocking the airway, resulting in disrupted breathing.

Central Sleep Apnea Less common form of sleep apnea involving a disconnect between brain signals and muscle movement, often related to alcohol use.

Narcolepsy Neurological disorder affecting sleep-wake cycles, causing sudden, uncontrollable episodes of sleep and related symptoms.

Cataplexy Sudden loss of muscle tone often triggered by strong emotions, commonly associated with narcolepsy.