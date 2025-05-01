Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Sleep Disorders definitions Flashcards

Back
Sleep Disorders definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Insomnia
    Condition marked by persistent difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep, often linked to depression, heart disease, and stress.
  • Sleep Apnea
    Breathing disorder during sleep with repeated pauses lasting at least ten seconds, often accompanied by loud snoring.
  • Obstructive Sleep Apnea
    Type of sleep apnea caused by relaxed throat muscles and tongue blocking the airway, resulting in disrupted breathing.
  • Central Sleep Apnea
    Less common form of sleep apnea involving a disconnect between brain signals and muscle movement, often related to alcohol use.
  • Narcolepsy
    Neurological disorder affecting sleep-wake cycles, causing sudden, uncontrollable episodes of sleep and related symptoms.
  • Cataplexy
    Sudden loss of muscle tone often triggered by strong emotions, commonly associated with narcolepsy.
  • Paralysis
    Temporary inability to move or speak, frequently occurring during transitions between sleep and wakefulness in narcolepsy.
  • Hallucinations
    Vivid sensory experiences that may occur during sleep-wake transitions, often linked to severe narcolepsy.
  • Restless Leg Syndrome
    Neurological disorder causing uncomfortable sensations in the legs, leading to an urge to move and possible pain.
  • Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
    Psychological treatment focusing on changing negative thought patterns to reduce stress and improve sleep quality.
  • Thought Refocusing
    Technique involving replacement of negative thoughts with positive ones to lower stress and facilitate sleep.
  • CPAP Machine
    Device delivering continuous positive airway pressure through the nose to keep airways open during sleep.
  • Stimulant Medications
    Drugs prescribed to promote wakefulness and manage symptoms of narcolepsy by increasing alertness.
  • Sleep Hygiene
    Set of lifestyle practices aimed at improving sleep quality and consistency, such as exercise and reduced substance use.
  • Antidepressants
    Medications that can boost energy and help manage sleep disorders, especially narcolepsy.