Sleep Disorders quiz Flashcards

What is a sleep disorder? A sleep disorder is a condition that interrupts normal patterns of sleep.

Approximately how many Americans are affected by sleep disorders? Around 70 million Americans suffer from one or more sleep disorders.

How many types of sleep disorders exist? There are over 80 types of sleep disorders.

What percentage of college students report being sleepy or having a sleep-related condition? Between 30 to 60 percent of college students report sleepiness or a sleep-related condition.

What is the most common sleep disorder? Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder.

What characterizes insomnia? Insomnia is characterized by difficulty falling or staying asleep.