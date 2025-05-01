Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Sleep Disorders quiz Flashcards

Back
Sleep Disorders quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What is a sleep disorder?
    A sleep disorder is a condition that interrupts normal patterns of sleep.
  • Approximately how many Americans are affected by sleep disorders?
    Around 70 million Americans suffer from one or more sleep disorders.
  • How many types of sleep disorders exist?
    There are over 80 types of sleep disorders.
  • What percentage of college students report being sleepy or having a sleep-related condition?
    Between 30 to 60 percent of college students report sleepiness or a sleep-related condition.
  • What is the most common sleep disorder?
    Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder.
  • What characterizes insomnia?
    Insomnia is characterized by difficulty falling or staying asleep.
  • What health issues is insomnia linked to?
    Insomnia is linked to depression, heart disease, and excessive stress.
  • What is sleep apnea?
    Sleep apnea is a breathing disorder where breathing stops for at least ten seconds during sleep.
  • What are the two types of sleep apnea?
    The two types are obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea.
  • What causes obstructive sleep apnea?
    Obstructive sleep apnea is caused by relaxed throat muscles and tongue blocking the airway.
  • What is central sleep apnea associated with?
    Central sleep apnea is associated with a disconnect between the brain and muscles, often due to excessive alcohol consumption.
  • What is narcolepsy?
    Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder that causes sudden sleep episodes and affects the sleep-wake cycle.
  • What symptoms are associated with narcolepsy?
    Symptoms include cataplexy, paralysis, and hallucinations.
  • What is restless leg syndrome?
    Restless leg syndrome is a neurological disorder causing discomfort or pain in the legs.
  • What is the main goal of sleep disorder treatments?
    The main goal is to alleviate symptoms rather than cure the disorder.
  • What are some treatments for insomnia?
    Treatments include exercise, meditation, and cognitive-behavioral therapy such as thought refocusing.
  • How does a CPAP machine help with sleep apnea?
    A CPAP machine forces air into the nose to keep airways open during sleep.
  • How can weight loss affect sleep apnea?
    Reducing weight can help alleviate some symptoms of sleep apnea.
  • What medications are used to treat narcolepsy?
    Stimulant medications and antidepressants are used to help manage narcolepsy.
  • What lifestyle changes can help with restless leg syndrome?
    Leg massages, heating pads, and reducing tobacco and alcohol intake can help alleviate symptoms.