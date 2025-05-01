Sleep Disorders quiz Flashcards
What is a sleep disorder? A sleep disorder is a condition that interrupts normal patterns of sleep. Approximately how many Americans are affected by sleep disorders? Around 70 million Americans suffer from one or more sleep disorders. How many types of sleep disorders exist? There are over 80 types of sleep disorders. What percentage of college students report being sleepy or having a sleep-related condition? Between 30 to 60 percent of college students report sleepiness or a sleep-related condition. What is the most common sleep disorder? Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder. What characterizes insomnia? Insomnia is characterized by difficulty falling or staying asleep. What health issues is insomnia linked to? Insomnia is linked to depression, heart disease, and excessive stress. What is sleep apnea? Sleep apnea is a breathing disorder where breathing stops for at least ten seconds during sleep. What are the two types of sleep apnea? The two types are obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea. What causes obstructive sleep apnea? Obstructive sleep apnea is caused by relaxed throat muscles and tongue blocking the airway. What is central sleep apnea associated with? Central sleep apnea is associated with a disconnect between the brain and muscles, often due to excessive alcohol consumption. What is narcolepsy? Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder that causes sudden sleep episodes and affects the sleep-wake cycle. What symptoms are associated with narcolepsy? Symptoms include cataplexy, paralysis, and hallucinations. What is restless leg syndrome? Restless leg syndrome is a neurological disorder causing discomfort or pain in the legs. What is the main goal of sleep disorder treatments? The main goal is to alleviate symptoms rather than cure the disorder. What are some treatments for insomnia? Treatments include exercise, meditation, and cognitive-behavioral therapy such as thought refocusing. How does a CPAP machine help with sleep apnea? A CPAP machine forces air into the nose to keep airways open during sleep. How can weight loss affect sleep apnea? Reducing weight can help alleviate some symptoms of sleep apnea. What medications are used to treat narcolepsy? Stimulant medications and antidepressants are used to help manage narcolepsy. What lifestyle changes can help with restless leg syndrome? Leg massages, heating pads, and reducing tobacco and alcohol intake can help alleviate symptoms.
