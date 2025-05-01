Stress Response quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
Which two body systems are primarily involved in the physiological stress response? The autonomic nervous system and the endocrine system are primarily involved in the physiological stress response. What are the three stages of the general adaptation syndrome in response to stress? The three stages of the general adaptation syndrome are the alarm stage, the resistance stage, and the exhaustion stage. What are the characteristics of the exhaustion stage in the stress cycle? The exhaustion stage is characterized by depleted body resources, prolonged exposure to stress, and potential organ wear and tear. Which part of the brain activates the stress response? The hypothalamus activates the stress response. What is a common physical effect associated with acute stress? A common physical effect of acute stress is the activation of the fight or flight response, which includes increased heart rate and heightened alertness. What role does the hypothalamus play in the stress response? The hypothalamus triggers the adrenal glands to release stress hormones such as epinephrine and cortisol. What are the three main stress hormones released during the stress response? The three main stress hormones are epinephrine, norepinephrine, and cortisol. Do all individuals react to stress in the same way? No, individuals do not react to stress in the same way; responses vary based on personal appraisal, coping ability, and available resources. What happens during the first stage of the stress response? During the first stage, known as the alarm stage, the body becomes aware of the stressor and the sympathetic nervous system is activated. How do stress hormones promote stronger memories? Stress hormones such as epinephrine and cortisol enhance memory formation by mobilizing the body's resources and increasing alertness. What are some possible emotional responses to stress? Possible emotional responses to stress include anxiety, panic, and feelings of being overwhelmed. What type of stress is typically followed by a relaxation response? Acute stress is typically followed by a relaxation response once the stressor is removed and the parasympathetic nervous system restores homeostasis.
Stress Response quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12