Stress Response quiz #1 Flashcards

Which two body systems are primarily involved in the physiological stress response? The autonomic nervous system and the endocrine system are primarily involved in the physiological stress response.

What are the three stages of the general adaptation syndrome in response to stress? The three stages of the general adaptation syndrome are the alarm stage, the resistance stage, and the exhaustion stage.

What are the characteristics of the exhaustion stage in the stress cycle? The exhaustion stage is characterized by depleted body resources, prolonged exposure to stress, and potential organ wear and tear.

Which part of the brain activates the stress response? The hypothalamus activates the stress response.

What is a common physical effect associated with acute stress? A common physical effect of acute stress is the activation of the fight or flight response, which includes increased heart rate and heightened alertness.

What role does the hypothalamus play in the stress response? The hypothalamus triggers the adrenal glands to release stress hormones such as epinephrine and cortisol.