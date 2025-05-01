Skip to main content
Suicide definitions Flashcards

Suicide definitions
  • Mental Health Support
    Professional assistance and resources available to individuals experiencing psychological distress or crisis.
  • Suicide Rate
    Statistical measure indicating the frequency of deaths by self-harm within a specific population and time frame.
  • Attempt
    An act of self-harm that does not result in death but reflects significant psychological distress.
  • Education Access
    Availability of learning opportunities shown to reduce risk factors associated with self-harm.
  • Age Group
    Demographic category used to analyze trends, with older men showing the highest risk for self-harm.
  • Sex Disparity
    Difference in self-harm rates between males and females, with males consistently exhibiting higher rates.
  • Racial Group
    Population segment defined by ethnicity, with some groups, such as Native Americans, facing elevated risk.
  • Sexual Identity
    Personal identification related to sexuality, with LGBTQIA+ individuals experiencing increased vulnerability.
  • Geography
    Physical location influencing risk, with rural areas and certain states showing higher prevalence.
  • Isolation
    State of limited social contact, often linked to increased psychological distress and risk.
  • Economic Inequality
    Significant differences in wealth within a region, contributing to emotional hardship and risk.
  • Suicide Belt
    Region in the US characterized by consistently high rates of self-harm, including states like Wyoming.
  • Altitude
    Elevation above sea level, with research suggesting possible effects on brain chemistry and risk.
  • Cognition Decline
    Reduction in mental abilities, often seen in older adults, contributing to increased vulnerability.
  • Marginalized Group
    Community facing social disadvantage, such as LGBTQIA+ individuals, with heightened risk factors.