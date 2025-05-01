Suicide definitions Flashcards
Mental Health Support Professional assistance and resources available to individuals experiencing psychological distress or crisis. Suicide Rate Statistical measure indicating the frequency of deaths by self-harm within a specific population and time frame. Attempt An act of self-harm that does not result in death but reflects significant psychological distress. Education Access Availability of learning opportunities shown to reduce risk factors associated with self-harm. Age Group Demographic category used to analyze trends, with older men showing the highest risk for self-harm. Sex Disparity Difference in self-harm rates between males and females, with males consistently exhibiting higher rates. Racial Group Population segment defined by ethnicity, with some groups, such as Native Americans, facing elevated risk. Sexual Identity Personal identification related to sexuality, with LGBTQIA+ individuals experiencing increased vulnerability. Geography Physical location influencing risk, with rural areas and certain states showing higher prevalence. Isolation State of limited social contact, often linked to increased psychological distress and risk. Economic Inequality Significant differences in wealth within a region, contributing to emotional hardship and risk. Suicide Belt Region in the US characterized by consistently high rates of self-harm, including states like Wyoming. Altitude Elevation above sea level, with research suggesting possible effects on brain chemistry and risk. Cognition Decline Reduction in mental abilities, often seen in older adults, contributing to increased vulnerability. Marginalized Group Community facing social disadvantage, such as LGBTQIA+ individuals, with heightened risk factors.
