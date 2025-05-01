Suicide definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mental Health Support Professional assistance and resources available to individuals experiencing psychological distress or crisis.

Suicide Rate Statistical measure indicating the frequency of deaths by self-harm within a specific population and time frame.

Attempt An act of self-harm that does not result in death but reflects significant psychological distress.

Education Access Availability of learning opportunities shown to reduce risk factors associated with self-harm.

Age Group Demographic category used to analyze trends, with older men showing the highest risk for self-harm.

Sex Disparity Difference in self-harm rates between males and females, with males consistently exhibiting higher rates.