Suicide quiz Flashcards

How often does a suicide occur globally? A suicide occurs every 40 seconds globally.

Which age group of men has the highest suicide rates? Men aged 75-84 have the highest suicide rates.

How does suicide risk in the LGBTQIA+ community compare to other groups? The LGBTQIA+ community is seven times more likely to attempt suicide than other groups.

What is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34 in the US? Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34 in the US.

How do suicide rates in rural areas compare to urban areas? Suicide rates are higher in rural areas compared to urban regions.

What is the 'suicide belt'? The 'suicide belt' refers to US states with consistently high suicide rates, such as Wyoming, Montana, and Alaska.