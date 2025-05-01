Suicide quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Suicide quiz

Suicide quiz
  • How often does a suicide occur globally?
    A suicide occurs every 40 seconds globally.
  • Which age group of men has the highest suicide rates?
    Men aged 75-84 have the highest suicide rates.
  • How does suicide risk in the LGBTQIA+ community compare to other groups?
    The LGBTQIA+ community is seven times more likely to attempt suicide than other groups.
  • What is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34 in the US?
    Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34 in the US.
  • How do suicide rates in rural areas compare to urban areas?
    Suicide rates are higher in rural areas compared to urban regions.
  • What is the 'suicide belt'?
    The 'suicide belt' refers to US states with consistently high suicide rates, such as Wyoming, Montana, and Alaska.
  • How does access to education affect suicide rates among young adults?
    Young adults who attend college have lower suicide rates than those who do not.
  • Which racial group has the highest suicide rates in the US?
    Native Americans/Alaskan Natives have the highest suicide rates among racial groups in the US.
  • How much more likely are men to die by suicide compared to women?
    Men are at least four times more likely to die by suicide than women.
  • What are some factors that contribute to higher suicide rates in rural states?
    Factors include greater isolation, distance from cities and hospitals, and economic inequality.
  • What is a possible reason for higher suicide rates among older men?
    Older men may experience more health issues and cognitive decline, contributing to higher suicide rates.
  • How often is a suicide attempt made globally?
    A suicide attempt is made every two seconds globally.
  • Which US state has about double the suicide rate of most other states?
    Wyoming has about double the suicide rate of most other states.
  • How does wealth disparity in certain states relate to suicide rates?
    Extreme wealth gaps can contribute to higher suicide rates due to feelings of isolation and inadequacy.
  • What is the fourth leading cause of death for people aged 35-54 in the US?
    Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death for people aged 35-54 in the US.
  • How do suicide rates among men and women compare across all age groups?
    Men have higher suicide rates than women in all age groups.
  • What role does geography play in suicide rates?
    Geography affects suicide rates, with rural and high-altitude areas showing higher rates.
  • Why might high altitude contribute to higher suicide rates?
    High altitude may affect brain chemistry, potentially increasing suicide risk.
  • What should someone do if they or someone they know is considering self-harm?
    They should reach out to mental health professionals or institutions for help.
  • Why is mental health support and awareness important in addressing suicide?
    Mental health support and awareness can help reduce suicide risk by providing resources and education.