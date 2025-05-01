Suicide quiz Flashcards
How often does a suicide occur globally? A suicide occurs every 40 seconds globally. Which age group of men has the highest suicide rates? Men aged 75-84 have the highest suicide rates. How does suicide risk in the LGBTQIA+ community compare to other groups? The LGBTQIA+ community is seven times more likely to attempt suicide than other groups. What is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34 in the US? Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34 in the US. How do suicide rates in rural areas compare to urban areas? Suicide rates are higher in rural areas compared to urban regions. What is the 'suicide belt'? The 'suicide belt' refers to US states with consistently high suicide rates, such as Wyoming, Montana, and Alaska. How does access to education affect suicide rates among young adults? Young adults who attend college have lower suicide rates than those who do not. Which racial group has the highest suicide rates in the US? Native Americans/Alaskan Natives have the highest suicide rates among racial groups in the US. How much more likely are men to die by suicide compared to women? Men are at least four times more likely to die by suicide than women. What are some factors that contribute to higher suicide rates in rural states? Factors include greater isolation, distance from cities and hospitals, and economic inequality. What is a possible reason for higher suicide rates among older men? Older men may experience more health issues and cognitive decline, contributing to higher suicide rates. How often is a suicide attempt made globally? A suicide attempt is made every two seconds globally. Which US state has about double the suicide rate of most other states? Wyoming has about double the suicide rate of most other states. How does wealth disparity in certain states relate to suicide rates? Extreme wealth gaps can contribute to higher suicide rates due to feelings of isolation and inadequacy. What is the fourth leading cause of death for people aged 35-54 in the US? Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death for people aged 35-54 in the US. How do suicide rates among men and women compare across all age groups? Men have higher suicide rates than women in all age groups. What role does geography play in suicide rates? Geography affects suicide rates, with rural and high-altitude areas showing higher rates. Why might high altitude contribute to higher suicide rates? High altitude may affect brain chemistry, potentially increasing suicide risk. What should someone do if they or someone they know is considering self-harm? They should reach out to mental health professionals or institutions for help. Why is mental health support and awareness important in addressing suicide? Mental health support and awareness can help reduce suicide risk by providing resources and education.
