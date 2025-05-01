The Chain of Infection definitions Flashcards
Infectious Agent A microorganism capable of invading and multiplying within a host, potentially causing disease. Pathogen A disease-causing organism such as a bacterium, virus, or fungus that can be transmitted between hosts. Susceptible Host An organism with vulnerability to infection, often due to a weakened or compromised immune system. Reservoir A location where a microorganism lives and multiplies, which can include humans, animals, or environmental sources. Portal of Exit A pathway allowing a microorganism to leave its reservoir, such as through saliva, droplets, feces, or blood. Mode of Transmission A method by which a microorganism passes from one host to another, including direct contact or contaminated surfaces. Portal of Entry A route through which a microorganism enters a new host, such as inhalation, ingestion, or skin penetration. Handwashing A hygiene practice that disrupts the spread of microorganisms by removing them from the skin surface. Direct Contact A transmission route involving physical touch between hosts, facilitating the spread of microorganisms. Respiratory Droplets Tiny particles expelled during coughing or sneezing that can carry microorganisms to new hosts. Immunocompromised A state in which an individual's immune system is weakened, increasing vulnerability to infections. Disease Prevention Strategies and actions aimed at interrupting the transmission of microorganisms to reduce infection risk. Contaminated Water A medium that can harbor and transmit microorganisms, serving as a route for infection. Skin Penetration A process by which microorganisms enter a host through breaks or openings in the skin. Inhalation A portal of entry where microorganisms are taken into the body through breathing.
