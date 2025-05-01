The Chain of Infection definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Chain of Infection definitions

The Chain of Infection definitions
  • Infectious Agent
    A microorganism capable of invading and multiplying within a host, potentially causing disease.
  • Pathogen
    A disease-causing organism such as a bacterium, virus, or fungus that can be transmitted between hosts.
  • Susceptible Host
    An organism with vulnerability to infection, often due to a weakened or compromised immune system.
  • Reservoir
    A location where a microorganism lives and multiplies, which can include humans, animals, or environmental sources.
  • Portal of Exit
    A pathway allowing a microorganism to leave its reservoir, such as through saliva, droplets, feces, or blood.
  • Mode of Transmission
    A method by which a microorganism passes from one host to another, including direct contact or contaminated surfaces.
  • Portal of Entry
    A route through which a microorganism enters a new host, such as inhalation, ingestion, or skin penetration.
  • Handwashing
    A hygiene practice that disrupts the spread of microorganisms by removing them from the skin surface.
  • Direct Contact
    A transmission route involving physical touch between hosts, facilitating the spread of microorganisms.
  • Respiratory Droplets
    Tiny particles expelled during coughing or sneezing that can carry microorganisms to new hosts.
  • Immunocompromised
    A state in which an individual's immune system is weakened, increasing vulnerability to infections.
  • Disease Prevention
    Strategies and actions aimed at interrupting the transmission of microorganisms to reduce infection risk.
  • Contaminated Water
    A medium that can harbor and transmit microorganisms, serving as a route for infection.
  • Skin Penetration
    A process by which microorganisms enter a host through breaks or openings in the skin.
  • Inhalation
    A portal of entry where microorganisms are taken into the body through breathing.