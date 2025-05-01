The Chain of Infection definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Infectious Agent A microorganism capable of invading and multiplying within a host, potentially causing disease.

Pathogen A disease-causing organism such as a bacterium, virus, or fungus that can be transmitted between hosts.

Susceptible Host An organism with vulnerability to infection, often due to a weakened or compromised immune system.

Reservoir A location where a microorganism lives and multiplies, which can include humans, animals, or environmental sources.

Portal of Exit A pathway allowing a microorganism to leave its reservoir, such as through saliva, droplets, feces, or blood.

Mode of Transmission A method by which a microorganism passes from one host to another, including direct contact or contaminated surfaces.